BJP president Nitin Nabin triggered a political controversy by saying Punjab's soldiers could uproot the AAP government.
The Congress accused Nabin of inciting soldiers to overthrow an elected government by force.
Launched on November 18, the 16-day Samrasta Sankalp Yatra will travel across seven states and Union Territories.
The Congress party on Thursday attacked BJP president Nitin Nabin for allegedly inciting soldiers to overthrow the Punjab government by force. The remarks in question came as Nabin flagged off the 2,500-kilometre-long Samrasta Sankalp Yatra from Jalandhar in Punjab.
In his address, Nabin launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over drug abuse, unemployment, the decline of industries and deteriorating law and order. He also accused the Congress of doing injustice to Punjab and disrespecting Indian democracy.
During his address, he accused the AAP of using Punjab as an ‘ATM’ and further stated that the soldiers of Punjab could ‘uproot’ the government if they wished.
“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was elected to transform the lives of the people of Punjab, not to become an ATM for Kejriwal. Whenever Punjab has risen with determination, it has brought about change. The soldiers of Punjab, who guard the nation's borders, are symbols of our pride and respect. If they resolve to do so, they can uproot your [AAP’s] government,” he said.
Congress Attack
Jagrup Singh Parmar, State Co-ordinator (Organisation) of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Sevadal, took to X to attack Nabin over his statement, accusing the BJP of having a history of changing elected governments.
“BJP President Nitin Nabin inciting the soldiers to overthrow the Punjab Government by using force! BJP has history of changing duly elected governments by hook or by crook..... and now they are trying to incite mutiny!!” he wrote on X.
Samrasta Sankalp Yatra
The BJP launched its 16-day Samrasta Sankalp Yatra on November 18 from Jalandhar, Punjab, as part of its year-long celebrations marking the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas. The yatra will pass through Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh before culminating in Kashi, Varanasi, on December 3. The initiative aims to popularise Guru Ravidas's teachings of social equality, fraternity and humanity, as well as his vision of Begumpura — an ideal society free from sorrow and discrimination.
The BJP plans to organise more than 100 smaller public meetings and 17 major programmes along the route, involving Union ministers, MPs and senior party functionaries. However, the campaign also carries political significance, particularly in Punjab, where Scheduled Castes constitute nearly 32 per cent of the population and the BJP is seeking to expand its electoral footprint ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.