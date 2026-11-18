Bhagwant Mann has sought MEA clearance to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan amid strained India-Pakistan relations.
The request comes after the Centre reiterated its Pakistan policy and scrutiny of foreign travel clearances.
The latest move follows repeated clearance disputes, including Mann's proposed visits to France, Japan and other countries.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday sought permission from the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to visit Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal, Pakistan, and pay obeisance, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The request comes amid uncertainty over whether the Centre will grant him political clearance to travel to Pakistan, particularly in view of the strained diplomatic relations between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Mann's request also comes against the backdrop of repeated disagreements between the Punjab government and the Centre over permission for his overseas visits. The latest episode follows the Centre's refusal to clear his proposed visit to France in October, which eventually led to a legal battle before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The Kartarpur Sahib request is separate from Mann's proposed visit to Lahore for the 4th International World Punjabi Conference, scheduled from November 27 to 29. The Chief Minister had earlier said that his office was preparing the paperwork to seek political clearance for attending the three-day cultural event, where he was invited as the chief guest, as per ANI.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mann said the formal application was being prepared and that his government would wait for the Centre's response. "We will wait for what they say. Political clearance has to be taken," he said.
MEA Reiterates India's Position On Pakistan
The development comes days after the MEA reiterated India's position on political clearances for foreign visits by Indian dignitaries, referring to the country's diplomatic stance towards Pakistan following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack.
Responding to a question about Mann's proposed Lahore visit during a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that requests for political clearance were assessed in accordance with India's overall foreign policy.
"When it comes to relations with foreign countries, we have a national policy and expect everybody to abide by it. As far as political clearances for dignitaries visiting abroad are concerned, an assessment is made by this Ministry, in line with its overall policy and processed accordingly," Jaiswal said.
Reiterating India's position on Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, he added, "As far as our position on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack is concerned, it should be amply clear to all as to where we stand."
Under the Government of India's guidelines, chief ministers, state ministers and state government officials are required to obtain prior political clearance from the MEA before undertaking official or private foreign visits.
India's relations with Pakistan have remained strained following the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent suspension of several bilateral engagement mechanisms. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which facilitates visa-free travel for Indian pilgrims to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, was also suspended by New Delhi.
Mann had earlier called for the reopening of the corridor, arguing that legislators should be allowed to visit Sikh religious shrines across the border.
Previous Instances Of Centre Denying Mann Foreign Travel Clearance
The latest request comes amid a series of disagreements between the Punjab government and the Centre over Mann's proposed international visits. The France episode in October 2026 was the fourth instance in a year in which the MEA refused to grant him political clearance for an overseas trip.
Mann was scheduled to visit France from October 17 to 21 to attend SIAL Paris, an international food exhibition. Punjab's cooperative marketing federation, Markfed, had set up a stall at the event, with the state government saying that the Chief Minister's visit was intended to promote agricultural and food-processing products and explore overseas markets.
However, the Centre refused to grant him political clearance, prompting the Punjab government to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Later the High Court set aside the Centre's refusal and allowed Mann to undertake the visit.
The dispute was not an isolated instance. Mann's proposed foreign visits had earlier faced clearance hurdles, including his planned trips to Paris for the 2024 Olympics and Japan for an international sporting event.
His proposed visits for investment-related engagements had also encountered similar difficulties. These included trips to the United Kingdom and Israel, as well as the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.