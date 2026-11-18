That clause is Sindh’s shield. Its assembly has already passed resolutions rejecting any proposal to divide the province, reaffirming its intention to invoke Article 239(4), and its chief minister has told lawmakers that any such move would be decided by the assembly’s two-thirds vote. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which rules the province, is staunchly opposed to a divided Sindh, and that puts the PML-N-led coalition in a fix, since any amendment needs two-thirds in both houses. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), meanwhile, has called the Sindh resolution unconstitutional, so the fault line runs through Karachi itself.