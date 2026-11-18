The National Security Agency’s internal network went offline on Tuesday local time, affecting classified information sharing and secure communications
The outage led the agency to set different arrival times for some staff at its Fort Meade, Maryland headquarters
The NSA said the disruption was a temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance and later returned to its regular work schedule
The National Security Agency’s internal network went offline on Tuesday local time, interrupting a system that stores and shares classified information and leading the agency to set different arrival times for some staff at its Fort Meade, Maryland headquarters. The network, known as “NSA Net”, handles classified exchanges and secure communications across the agency, which is the country’s largest intelligence agency.
Following disruptions with Microsoft, the grounding of planes temporarily in the US and the Apple systems issue, concern reguaring tech realted mishaps has increased. However, Trump dismissed concern about the wider outages while in Manila for the ASEAN economic conference. “It's life. When you're big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen. It's fine,” Trump said.
In a statement, the agency stated, “The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance.” By Tuesday evening, the NSA had returned to its regular work schedule, though restoration of affected systems was still under way.
Patch Cause Explained
Officials linked the disruption to software updates. Two people familiar with the matter said a software patch was applied after vulnerabilities were discovered in October, though the precise reason some systems failed to come back up had not been fully established.
Jay Clayton, Director of National Intelligence, later told Fox Business the same thing. “The patching that has gone on following that has caused some of these systems to not come back up when you patch them as expected,” Clayton said.
He added, “That is what has happened at the NSA today.” Two US officials also told CBS News there were no indications that a cyberattack was behind the outage. Clayton also said there was no sign that a cyberattack caused this or other recent technology disruptions, according to Fox News.
Backup Systems Assure
Current and former US officials said the outage would not affect the NSA’s ability to pass urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump, who was travelling in Asia aboard Air Force One.
Those officials pointed to backup systems and alternate networks that could keep secure communications with the president running. Trump was in the Philippines and was due to travel to China tomorrow for talks with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.
The NSA gave a similar assurance in its statement. “While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational, and our ability to defend national security continues. NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events,” the agency stated.
Wider Outage Wave
The NSA disruption came amid a broader run of unrelated outages across the US. Over the past week, major technology companies, airlines and financial institutions have reported service problems.
That stretch began with a global Microsoft outage last week that affected services at businesses, schools and government agencies. On November 15, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop that led to cancellations and suspensions across the US because of outdated air traffic communications equipment.
The disruptions continued into this week. On Monday local time, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo were among major banks that reported service problems. On Tuesday, Apple reported widespread disruptions affecting Apple Pay and iCloud.