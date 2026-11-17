Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the foundation stone-laying ceremony on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, for the redevelopment of the Khalsa Diwan Indian Sikh Temple in Manila—the oldest gurudwara in the Philippines, established over a century ago in 1924.

Arriving at the historic shrine on United Nations Avenue during his official visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits, the Prime Minister paid obeisance before the Guru Granth Sahib, interacted with Indian diaspora members, and participated in community langar service.