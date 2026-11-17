Five European nations plan a migrant return hub in Rwanda.
The facility is expected to become operational in 2027.
Spain's Sánchez criticises the plan as lacking ‘humanity’.
Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands are planning to set up a migrant deportation centre in Rwanda, which is expected to become operational in 2027.
The facility, described as a “return hub”, will receive migrants facing deportation from the five countries for staying illegally, according to statements issued by the Dutch and Danish governments.
The Dutch government said the centre would offer another option for deportees who cannot be sent back to their countries of origin. The plan is part of a wider European effort to increase migrant removals.
Downing Street has not ruled out the UK joining the scheme, saying they will watch it "with interest".
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the plan to open a centre in Rwanda had no "future or humanity", according to AFP news agency.
"I don't see any future or humanity in that. It's not the solution," Sanchez told the Spanish broadcaster Telecinco.
Who Will Be Sent To Rwanda And What Happens Next?
The five countries said migrants sent to the centre would have the option of settling in Rwanda or returning to their countries of origin.
The arrangement would cover only those who have used up all legal options to remain in the five European nations. This sets it apart from the former UK-Rwanda agreement, which proposed sending migrants to Rwanda while their asylum claims were processed. However, legal challenges prevented the deal from being implemented. It was eventually scrapped by the Labour government after it took office in 2024.
The proposed arrangement has drawn criticism from human rights groups, which warn that moving migrants to facilities outside Europe could put their rights at risk. The five governments, however, insist the plan complies with both EU rules and international law.
The move comes after changes to EU migration rules made it possible to establish return centres beyond the bloc's borders.
At a joint news conference in Vienna on Monday, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker defended the initiative, saying it was aimed at reducing the burden on Europe's asylum systems. He also said the countries wanted to disrupt human trafficking networks responsible for arranging dangerous crossings of the Mediterranean.