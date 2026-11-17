Russia continues striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter
Damage to substations and transmission networks is disrupting electricity distribution
Power shortages threaten heating, water supplies and other essential services
Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure are continuing as the country enters its fifth winter of war. On Monday, First Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said Russia had carried out 116 targeted attacks on the energy and oil and gas sectors over the preceding week, with 161 incidents of damage to infrastructure recorded, Ukrinform reported.
Both figures were lower than the previous week, when 128 targeted attacks and 219 damage incidents were reported, but the latest numbers point to sustained pressure on an already battered system.
The central risk is not confined to power plants. Repeated strikes on substations and transmission networks can prevent electricity from reaching homes and businesses even when generation remains available. As temperatures fall, disruptions to the power supply can also undermine heating, water and other essential services.
A Campaign Concentrated On Regional Grids
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian forces were concentrating attacks on selected regions over several days, striking power grids and substations. Since the beginning of September, he said, the Dnipro region had recorded 131 hits, Kyiv region 125, and Zhytomyr and Sumy regions more than 100 each.
He said outages in the Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions remained serious, while repeated air alerts and fresh strikes were complicating repair work.
The pattern matters because energy infrastructure functions as an interconnected system. Damage to a key facility can disrupt supply well beyond the immediate area, particularly when strikes hit the networks linking power stations to consumers.
Why Substations Matter As Much As Power Plants
On November 7, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was generating more electricity than it consumed, but that Russian strikes on substations and power grids were causing significant shortages in Kyiv and other northern, eastern and central regions.
The distinction is critical. Power stations generate electricity, while transmission lines and substations move it across the country and connect it to local distribution networks. Substations regulate voltage and route electricity between lines. When a major transmission substation is damaged, power can be cut off from large areas even if power plants are still operating.
The International Energy Agency’s assessment identifies this as a structural vulnerability. Electricity imports from Europe and spare generation in western Ukraine cannot fully compensate for shortages in the east because internal grid bottlenecks limit how much power can be transferred. The IEA says the current import limit for the Ukraine-Moldova system is also insufficient to close the expected winter supply gap.
How Winter Magnifies The Damage
The consequences become more severe as temperatures fall and demand for heating rises. More than 30% of Ukrainian households rely on district heating, according to the IEA. If central heating systems fail, households may turn to electric heaters, adding to electricity demand at the moment the grid is least able to meet it.
The damage can spread beyond lighting and warmth. Electricity is needed to operate water pumps, maintain communications and run healthcare facilities. An OHCHR report covering December 2025 to May 2026 found that Russian attacks on transmission and distribution facilities triggered emergency outages affecting millions. Damage to heating infrastructure left hundreds of thousands without heat and hot water for weeks during temperatures below minus 20°C. The report also documented disruption to water supplies, healthcare and schools.
The risk is already visible this autumn. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission said attacks on October 13–14 struck several energy facilities, including Kyiv’s three main power stations, temporarily leaving 600,000 people in the capital without electricity, according to Ukrainian authorities.
The UN has warned that systematic attacks on electricity and heating infrastructure as winter approaches are likely to inflict significant civilian suffering.
Why Is The Grid Difficult To Defend?
Ukraine’s energy system is better prepared than it was last winter, but the threat is evolving. The IEA says Russia has begun using faster, jet-powered drones that are harder to intercept, while interception rates have declined.
Air defence remains essential, but it cannot guarantee that every energy facility will be protected. Zelenskyy has also cited shortages of Patriot missiles after recent strikes damaged energy infrastructure.
Physical protection can reduce the damage. The IEA recommends measures including anti-drone netting, reinforced-concrete structures and stronger protection for key substations.
However, retrofitting facilities is expensive, and many remain partly or completely unprotected. The scale of the network makes comprehensive protection difficult.
Can Ukraine Keep The Lights And Heat On?
Ukraine is trying to reduce its dependence on large, centralised facilities. Since last winter, it has added around 400 megawatts of distributed gas-fired generation and more battery storage, while building up reserves of energy equipment. Smaller power sources are harder to hit in a single strike and can help keep local services running if they are properly connected and able to operate independently of the wider grid.
But deployment is not automatic.
The IEA says connecting delivered equipment has often taken months, few local generators and batteries can operate in “island mode” when the grid is cut, and repairs are constrained by shortages of replacement equipment. It recommends strategic stocks of transformers and switchgear, faster installation of distributed units, and better coordination between regions.
European emergency support, including generators and other equipment, is also being provided to communities facing the worst disruptions.
Ukraine’s ability to get through the winter will depend on more than how much electricity it can generate. It will hinge on whether the grid can move that power, whether heating systems remain operational and how quickly damaged equipment can be replaced.
Russia does not need to destroy every power plant to cause widespread disruption: repeated attacks on the networks that deliver electricity, combined with pressure on heating infrastructure, can turn damage to individual facilities into a wider humanitarian risk.