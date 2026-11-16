'Safeguarding World Peace': Trump, Xi And Putin To Hold Talks On Ukraine, Iran

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the discussions would focus on global peace and stability between major powers. The Guardian quoted her as saying: “[The leaders] will exchange views in-depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations, which is of groundbreaking significance.” She also said, “Stronger communication among China, Russia, and the United States, along ​with managing differences and stabilising relations, serves the interests of all three countries.”