'Safeguarding World Peace': Trump, Xi And Putin To Hold Talks On Ukraine, Iran

Trump, Xi and Putin prepare for first trilateral talks.
Ukraine, Iran and nuclear disarmament feature among key issues.
Zelensky fears major powers could decide Ukraine's future.
The meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen this week will address issues of "groundbreaking significance", including efforts to "safeguard world peace".
The announcement of the first-ever trilateral talks on Thursday, to be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, puts Xi Jinping at the centre of a major diplomatic gathering in Shenzhen, China's southern technology hub.
He also claimed that Russia was losing 25,000 soldiers “in the month” and said the three leaders would discuss the matter.
Trump's comments came after US administration officials said the meeting would focus on nuclear disarmament and the Iran war, while avoiding discussion of Russia's war in Ukraine, according to AP. The US president also confirmed that Iran and denuclearisation would feature in the talks, Reuters reported.
Trump added that the leaders would discuss economic and trade issues. He also hinted at the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Beijing was the last to confirm that the three leaders would meet, but it did not spell out what would feature on the agenda.
The Kremlin also weighed in on the planned talks, saying their “significance and symbolism are hard to overestimate”.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the discussions would focus on global peace and stability between major powers. The Guardian quoted her as saying: “[The leaders] will exchange views in-depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations, which is of groundbreaking significance.” She also said, “Stronger communication among China, Russia, and the United States, along with managing differences and stabilising relations, serves the interests of all three countries.”
There are hopes that the meeting could lead to progress on nuclear disarmament. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that if the three leaders “really commit themselves to a meaningful denuclearisation, it will be a great achievement for the world”.
Ukraine And Europe Fear Being Left Out Of Major-Power Talks
The planned meeting has raised concerns in Europe and Ukraine, with some drawing parallels to the 1945 Yalta Conference. At that meeting, the US, Britain and the Soviet Union reached agreements on their respective spheres of influence.
The Yalta Conference helped shape the international order after World War Two and is often criticised for allowing major powers to make decisions affecting smaller nations without their participation. Similar concerns have surfaced ahead of the Shenzhen talks, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warning against a repeat of that arrangement. Last month, he said: “We really don't want this to turn into 'Yalta 2, 3, 4,' with a redistribution of influence.”