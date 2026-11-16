Sheikh Hasina's Hometown On Alert As Bangladesh Deploys 10 BGB Platoons

Violent protests erupted in Sheikh Hasina's hometown of Gopalganj.
Bangladesh deployed 10 BGB platoons, drones and armoured vehicles.
Tensions rose over Hasina's proposed return from India in December.
Violent protests broke out in Gopalganj, the hometown of ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday as supporters of her Awami League party attacked police vehicles and installations.
The demonstrations came amid rising political tensions over Hasina's stated plan to return to Bangladesh in December.
Bangladesh has deployed 10 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel across strategic locations in Gopalganj as authorities step up security in the area, TOI reported. The BGB headquarters' media department confirmed the move, saying armoured personnel carriers (APCs) had also been deployed to respond to possible disturbances and conduct riot-control operations if needed.
Most deployed personnel have been equipped with body cameras to record their activities. Security officials are also monitoring the situation through live drone footage and other surveillance devices. The BGB headquarters' monitoring cell is overseeing the information collected from the ground.
The deployment was ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the "In Aid to Civil Power" framework. Troops have been stationed at important locations based on the needs and recommendations of the district magistrate, the BGB said.
Hundreds of activists also took to the streets carrying machetes and spears. According to officials and media reports, protesters set a police armoured vehicle on fire and vandalised a police outpost.
Hasina has been living in India since August 5, 2024, when she fled Dhaka following a student-led uprising that demanded that she resign and bring an end to her 15-year rule. The protests, initially triggered by opposition to government job quotas, escalated after a deadly crackdown by security forces.
Hasina took refuge in India as violence intensified and her government collapsed. Since then, Bangladesh has sought her extradition, accusing her of ordering the crackdown that killed hundreds of protesters.
In November 2025, a Bangladeshi tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia for crimes against humanity. Hasina has rejected the verdict, calling the proceedings politically motivated. India says her extradition request is being examined under established legal procedures.