For Bangladesh, this is not simply a question of how Hasina crosses the border. An extradition would make her return the outcome of a formal state-to-state process, with Dhaka seeking to enforce the judicial proceedings against her. A voluntary return using a newly issued passport, by contrast, would allow Hasina to present herself as a citizen exercising her right to come home and surrender. That distinction matters to a government that has repeatedly described her as a fugitive and insisted that she must face the consequences of the tribunal’s verdict. Kobir has argued that an extradition treaty is already in place and that Bangladesh does not need to treat her as an ordinary traveller.