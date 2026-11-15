On This Day In 1989: Sachin Tendulkar Made His International Debut, Beginning His Legacy As The 'God Of Cricket'

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi on November 15, 1989, aged 16 years and 205 days
The God of Cricket recreated an iconic childhood photograph with his first cricket bat to mark 37 years since his debut
Tendulkar finished his 24-year international career with 34,357 runs and 100 centuries, remaining one of cricket's greatest legends
On November 15, 1989, a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar stepped onto the international stage for the first time, making his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi.
Little did anyone know that the teenager from Mumbai would go on to become the 'God of Cricket', rewriting records, winning hearts and establishing himself as one of the greatest batters in the history of the game.
Thirty-seven years later, Tendulkar marked the anniversary of his international debut with a nostalgic tribute to his childhood. The 53-year-old recreated one of his most recognisable childhood photographs, posing with the same cricket bat that had been part of his early journey.
From his first appearance in international cricket to an extraordinary 24-year career, November 15 remains a landmark date in Indian cricket history.
November 15, 1989: Sachin Tendulkar Made His International Debut Against Pakistan
Tendulkar made his international debut in the first Test of India's tour of Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi. At 16 years and 205 days, he became one of the youngest players to represent India in international cricket.
Making his first appearance against a formidable Pakistan bowling attack featuring Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, the young batter faced an immediate challenge.
He scored 15 runs in his only innings before being dismissed by Waqar, who was also making his international debut in the same match.
Although his first outing did not produce a substantial score, it marked the beginning of a career that would eventually change the landscape of Indian cricket.
Tendulkar's record as India's youngest international debutant stood for several decades before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpassed it in 2026. The youngster made his T20I debut against England at the age of 15 years and 99 days.
From A Debutant To The 'God Of Cricket'
Over the next 24 years, Tendulkar went on to accumulate 34,357 international runs, including 100 centuries, a record that remains unmatched.
He featured in 200 Test matches, scoring 15,921 runs, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries. In One Day Internationals, he amassed 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83, registering 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.
He also became the first batter to score a double century in men's ODI cricket, achieving the milestone against South Africa in Gwalior in February 2010.
One of the biggest moments of his illustrious career arrived in 2011, when he finally fulfilled his long-standing dream of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup. As part of MS Dhoni's Indian team, Tendulkar lifted the trophy on home soil after India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
He remains the highest run-scorer in men's Cricket World Cup history, with 2,278 runs in 45 matches, including six centuries and 15 half-centuries.
His international career came to an end on November 16, 2013, when he played his 200th and final Test against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
However, his final batting appearance came a day earlier, on November 15, when he scored 74 runs in his last international innings before being dismissed by Narsingh Deonarine.
Sachin Tendulkar Recreates Iconic Childhood Photograph With His First Cricket Bat
While November 15 brought back memories of his international debut, Tendulkar also used the occasion to revisit the early years of his cricketing journey.
The legendary batter shared a photograph on social media, recreating an iconic childhood image in which a young Sachin can be seen holding a cricket bat, sporting long hair and posing as though ready to face a delivery.
In the new photograph, the 53-year-old struck almost the same pose, holding the very same bat that featured in the original picture. The resemblance between the two images offered fans a glimpse of how far he had travelled while retaining a connection with his earliest cricketing memories.
Tendulkar accompanied the photograph with a heartfelt caption in Hindi: "Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!" (Talking about my first bat, it's still with me after 49 years!).
The post evoked nostalgia among cricket fans, bringing together two significant moments separated by nearly five decades: a young boy discovering his love for cricket and the legendary batter he would eventually become.
From making his debut as a teenager in Karachi to becoming the first player to score 100 international centuries and lifting the World Cup in 2011, Tendulkar's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Thirty-seven years after taking his first steps in international cricket, the God of Cricket continues to remind fans that behind all the records and milestones is the same young boy who once picked up a bat and dreamed big.