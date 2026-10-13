Virat Kohli Makes LinkedIn Debut: ‘Those 22 Yards Made Me Everything I Am Today’

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Virat Kohli made his LinkedIn debut, sharing his cricketing journey and vision for one8world. He has invested Rs 40 crore in Agilitas Sports for a 1.94 per cent stake

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India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli made his LinkedIn debut, outlining his cricketing journey and fitness philosophy

  • He invested Rs 40 crore in Agilitas Sports for a 1.94 per cent equity stake

  • Kohli is co-creating one8world, aiming to build a global high-performance sportswear brand

Virat Kohli made his debut on professional networking platform LinkedIn on Tuesday, updating the About section of his profile to reflect on his cricketing journey and his partnership with Agilitas Sports.

The former India captain, 37, spoke about his 18 years in cricket, his experience of winning two World Cups with India and his commitment to fitness. He also outlined his plans for one8world, a sportswear brand he is co-creating with Agilitas.

"The pitch has been my home for 18 years. Those 22 yards didn’t just shape my game, they made me everything I am today and for that I owe the game more than I can ever give back," Kohli wrote in his LinkedIn About section.

He said fitness had become a way of life for millions in India, adding that this growth brought a responsibility to raise standards in the sector.

Kohli has invested Rs 40 crore in Agilitas for a 1.94 per cent equity stake, according to reports citing regulatory filings. He reportedly turned down a contract extension worth Rs 300 crore over eight years from Puma before entering the partnership.

Related Content
India's Virat Kohli, right, congratulated by West Indies players after India won the first one day international cricket match against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo

"I have partnered with Agilitas as an investor and a believer in the vision to build India’s first vertically integrated sportswear powerhouse," he wrote.

Kohli added that one8world aims to become a global high-performance sports brand, focusing on technical precision and innovation.

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