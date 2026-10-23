‘He Didn’t Pick Up My Calls’: Former India Star's Big Revelation About Virat Kohli And His Comeback

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Amit Mishra recalls Virat Kohli's India comeback assurance after injury, claiming unanswered calls and messages left him without clarity

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India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Amit Mishra recalled Virat Kohli's assurance of an India comeback after his injury

  • Mishra claimed Kohli promised an update but never responded to his calls or messages

  • The leg-spinner last represented India in February 2017

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has opened up about his unsuccessful attempt to return to the national team, revealing how Virat Kohli allegedly assured him of another opportunity but failed to provide clarity later. The veteran spinner recalled how an injury disrupted his international career and how his attempts to seek answers eventually went unanswered.

Speaking to former India opener Aakash Chopra in a show on his YouTube channel, Mishra described his disappointment at not getting another opportunity despite recovering from his injury and being hopeful of representing India again.

Amit Mishra Recalls Virat Kohli’s Assurance After Injury

Mishra revealed that he had played across all three formats during a brief period between November and February before suffering an injury in Bengaluru.

He recalled that Ajinkya Rahane, who was coaching the team at the time, reassured him about his future. Subsequently, when Kohli took over as captain, Mishra also approached him regarding his international prospects.

Recalling the conversation, Mishra said, “Virat Kohli ko bhi bola, maine kaha, bhai kya karna hai. Keh raha, aap chinta na karo, aap fit-fit ho aaram se and you are there.” (I spoke to Virat Kohli as well and asked him, ‘Brother, what should I do?’ He said, ‘Don't worry. Take your time, get fully fit, and you are there.’)

Related Content
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
India's Virat Kohli, right, congratulated by West Indies players after India won the first one day international cricket match against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo

The leg-spinner believed those words offered hope of making a comeback once he regained full fitness. However, things did not unfold as he expected.

‘A Week, Two Weeks, Three Weeks’: Mishra on Unanswered Calls

Mishra revealed that he later approached Kohli again to understand where he stood regarding a potential India return.

According to the spinner, Virat Kohli asked him to wait for around seven to ten days before providing an update. However, the promised response never arrived.

“Maine kaha, bhai kya scene hai? Usne bola ki main aapko hafte-das din ke andar batata hoon.” (I asked him, ‘Brother, what's the situation?’ He said, ‘I'll let you know within a week or ten days.’)

He further explained that he waited for weeks before trying to contact the former India captain.

“Ek hafta ho gaya, do hafta ho gaya, teen hafta ho gaya, uska koi kuch nahi aaya. Maine phone kiya, so he didn't pick the call. Message kiya, reply nahi aaya.” (One week passed, then two weeks, then three weeks, but there was no update. I called him, but he didn't pick up. I messaged him, but there was no reply.)

Mishra eventually stopped reaching out, expressing frustration over the lack of communication.

“Iska mann nahi hai toh kya kar sakte hain?” (If he isn't interested, what can we do?) he said, adding that other players had also recovered from injuries and returned to the team.

Amit Mishra’s India Career and International Record

Mishra represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is, claiming 156 international wickets. His standout performance came during the 2016 ODI series against New Zealand, where he picked up 15 wickets to win Player of the Series.

However, his international career never regained momentum after his injury setback, with his last appearance for India coming in February 2017.

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