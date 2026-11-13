Virat Kohli Hugs Matt Henry, Gifts Him India Jersey After NZ Pacer's Six-Wicket Haul | Watch

Virat Kohli gifted Matt Henry a Team India ODI jersey after the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui
Henry claimed 6/27, including the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the opening over, to win Player of the Match
New Zealand thrashed India by 244 runs, bowling them out for 89 while defending 333
Virat Kohli presented New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry with a Team India ODI jersey after the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13.
The Indian batting star shared a warm moment with the Kiwi pacer in the dressing room corridor following his match-winning performance.
Henry was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 6/27 in 9.4 overs to earn the Player of the Match award. He produced a remarkable opening over, removing Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks to leave India reeling at 0/3 in their chase of 334.
India never recovered from the early collapse and were eventually bowled out for 89, suffering a crushing 244-run defeat. Earlier, Will Young's superb 125 off 108 deliveries had powered New Zealand to 333/8.
Despite the result, Kohli's gesture towards Henry made for a memorable moment after the match, recognising the New Zealand pacer's outstanding contribution to his side's victory.