Virat Kohli Hugs Matt Henry, Gifts Him India Jersey After NZ Pacer's Six-Wicket Haul | Watch

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Virat Kohli gifted Matt Henry a Team India jersey after the Kiwi pacer claimed 6/27 to power New Zealand to a 244-run win over India

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Virat Kohli Gifts Team India Jersey Matt Henry Six Wicket Haul IND Vs NZ 4th ODI
Virat Kohli gifted Matt Henry a Team India jersey. Photo: Screengrab
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli gifted Matt Henry a Team India ODI jersey after the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui

  • Henry claimed 6/27, including the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the opening over, to win Player of the Match

  • New Zealand thrashed India by 244 runs, bowling them out for 89 while defending 333

Virat Kohli presented New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry with a Team India ODI jersey after the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13.

The Indian batting star shared a warm moment with the Kiwi pacer in the dressing room corridor following his match-winning performance.

Henry was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 6/27 in 9.4 overs to earn the Player of the Match award. He produced a remarkable opening over, removing Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks to leave India reeling at 0/3 in their chase of 334.

India never recovered from the early collapse and were eventually bowled out for 89, suffering a crushing 244-run defeat. Earlier, Will Young's superb 125 off 108 deliveries had powered New Zealand to 333/8.

Despite the result, Kohli's gesture towards Henry made for a memorable moment after the match, recognising the New Zealand pacer's outstanding contribution to his side's victory.

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India's Virat Kohli walks out during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. - (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)
Composite image Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli doing batting practice in Mount Maunganui ahead of the fourth ODI against New Zealand - X/BCCI
Virat Kohli taking a one-hand stunner, while other players play a one-touch pass. - | Photo: X/BCCI

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