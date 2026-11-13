IND Vs NZ 4th ODI: Will Young's Ton, Matt Henry's Six-For Hand India Crushing 244-Run Defeat

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 13 November 2026 3:30 pm

New Zealand kept the ODI series alive with a massive 244-run victory over India in the fourth ODI, bowling out the hosts for just 89 while defending 333. Will Young starred with a career-best 125 off 108 balls to power the visitors to 333/8. Matt Henry then produced a sensational opening over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks before finishing with a six-wicket haul. Kyle Jamieson and Matt Fisher also chipped in as India suffered a dramatic top-order collapse and never recovered. Despite the defeat, India remain 2-1 ahead in the series.