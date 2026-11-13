IND Vs NZ 4th ODI: Will Young's Ton, Matt Henry's Six-For Hand India Crushing 244-Run Defeat

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New Zealand kept the ODI series alive with a massive 244-run victory over India in the fourth ODI, bowling out the hosts for just 89 while defending 333. Will Young starred with a career-best 125 off 108 balls to power the visitors to 333/8. Matt Henry then produced a sensational opening over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks before finishing with a six-wicket haul. Kyle Jamieson and Matt Fisher also chipped in as India suffered a dramatic top-order collapse and never recovered. Despite the defeat, India remain 2-1 ahead in the series.

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IND vs NZ 4th ODI cricket match highlights-New Zealand's Matt Henry
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates bowling India's Mayank Yadav during a One Day International cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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IND vs NZ 4th ODI cricket match highlights-New Zealands Kyle Jamison
New Zealand's Kyle Jamison, right, bowls to India during a One Day International cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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IND vs NZ 4th ODI cricket match highlights-Indias Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot against New Zealand during a One Day International cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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IND vs NZ 4th ODI cricket match highlights-New Zealands Matt Henry
New Zealand's Matt Henry, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during a One Day International cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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IND vs NZ 4th ODI cricket match highlights- Rohit Sharmas wicket
New Zealand's players celebrate the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during a One Day International cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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IND vs NZ 4th ODI cricket match highlights-
India's players walk off the field after New Zealand's innings come to an end during an One Day International cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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IND vs NZ 4th ODI cricket match highlights-New Zealands Kristian Clarke
New Zealand's Kristian Clarke, right, rushes to make his ground against India during an International One Day cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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IND vs NZ 4th ODI cricket match highlights-New Zealands Will Young
New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot against India during an International One Day cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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IND vs NZ 4th ODI cricket match highlights-Indias Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, bowls to New Zealand's Will Young during an International One Day cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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IND vs NZ 4th ODI cricket match highlights-Indias Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Nick Kelly during an International One Day cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP
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IND vs NZ 4th ODI cricket match highlights-Indias Gurnoor Brar
India's Gurnoor Brar bowls to New Zealand's Tim Seifert during an International One Day cricket match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: Marty Melville/Photosport via AP

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