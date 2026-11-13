DK Shivakumar Seeks Centre's Nod For Mekedatu, Withdrawal Of Kasturirangan Report

DK Shivakumar urged the Centre to expedite Mekedatu project clearances, withdraw Kasturirangan recommendations and protect Western Ghats livelihoods.
He sought CSR funding for upgrading 1,000 government schools, ensuring quality education reaches students across Karnataka's villages.
At CoSMOS inauguration, Shivakumar highlighted Karnataka's space sector, called for wider scientific access and more opportunities for young researchers.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday urged the Centre to expedite statutory clearances for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, withdraw the Kasturirangan report's recommendations on the Western Ghats and align corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending with the state's school upgrade programme.
He made the requests at the inauguration of the Centre of Space and Modern Optical Sciences (CoSMOS) in Mysuru, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to PTI, Shivakumar linked the three demands to water security, local livelihoods and public education. He also called for wider access to scientific infrastructure and research facilities across Karnataka.
Mekedatu Project: Shivakumar Seeks Centre's Help
Shivakumar urged the Centre to facilitate the remaining statutory approvals for the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir, arguing that the legal position on the project was clear.
Referring to the proposed dam across the Cauvery, he said the Supreme Court had delivered a clear verdict on the matter and sought the Centre's assistance in securing the necessary clearances.
"Sir, you just saw the dam on the Cauvery. The Supreme Court has delivered a clear verdict to all of us that Mekedatu has to be built in Karnataka, and no one can stop it. We want you to help us legally," he said, according to PTI.
He also called for cooperation between the states sharing the Cauvery basin, arguing that the project would benefit several regions.
"Let us all work together. The Cauvery, which flows through this river basin, helps Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Bengaluru and different regions. So, we want you to help us. This is a balancing reservoir for drinking water, which will help Tamil Nadu as well," he said.
The proposed project near Kanakapura, Shivakumar's hometown, is intended to meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements and serve as a balancing reservoir. Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, citing concerns over its impact on farmers and water availability downstream.
Demand To Withdraw Kasturirangan Recommendations
Shivakumar also reiterated Karnataka's opposition to the recommendations of the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats. He said the state legislature had unanimously passed a resolution against the proposals following consultations with people in the affected regions.
"We held consultations and passed a resolution. We want a unanimous resolution opposing the Kasturirangan report, and we want you to help us on this," he told the prime minister.
He urged the Centre to consider the concerns of local residents and withdraw the recommendations, saying they could affect livelihoods in the region.
The issue has resurfaced after the Centre issued the seventh draft notification based on the Kasturirangan report on July 27, 2026, allowing 60 days for objections. The draft proposes declaring around 56,000 sq km across six states as an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA).
In Karnataka, the proposed ESA covers 20,668 sq km across 33 taluks and 1,449 villages in 10 districts, including Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Udupi.
The Karnataka government has repeatedly opposed the proposals, arguing that the restrictions could affect farmers' livelihoods and future development in the region.
CSR Spending And Govt Schools
Shivakumar also sought the Centre's intervention to direct corporate CSR spending towards upgrading government schools in Karnataka.
He linked the demand to changing migration patterns, saying the proportion of people migrating for education and employment had increased from 31% in 2002 to 47% in 2026. He said the figure could reach 70% over the next two decades if the trend continued.
He urged the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to issue advisories aligning CSR initiatives with the state's guidelines and support its plan to upgrade 1,000 government schools into Karnataka Public Schools.
"We want CSR guidelines for primary education. We want students in every village to have access to the same quality of education available in towns and urban areas. I want you to give proper direction so that the CSR funds available go towards supporting the government and helping healthcare and students' education," he said.
CoSMOS And Karnataka's Space Sector
Speaking about the newly inaugurated CoSMOS facility, Shivakumar described it as an important addition to Mysuru's educational and scientific infrastructure. He thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for bringing the project to the city.
Drawing a parallel with the Bharat Van initiative, he said, "If Bharat Van nurtures the future of our planet, CoSMOS will nurture the future of our young minds."
He said the facility would encourage scientific curiosity among students and provide them with an opportunity to experience astronomy and space science.
Shivakumar also highlighted Karnataka's contribution to India's space programme, referring to missions and projects ranging from Aryabhata and Chandrayaan to Aditya-L1 and the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.
"India's rockets may rise from launch pads, but the ideas, engineering and scientific talent behind many of these missions have deep roots in Karnataka," he said.
He called for scientific infrastructure to be made accessible beyond major cities and asked the Department of Science and Technology to explore setting up a facility similar to CoSMOS in North Karnataka.
He also said the Mobile Digital Planetarium Project had reached more than 19.21 lakh students and teachers across schools.
Referring to former President A P J Abdul Kalam's words that "dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action", Shivakumar called for more fellowships, training and opportunities for young researchers.
He said the Karnataka Space Technology Policy 2025-30 aimed to support start-ups, strengthen research, develop skilled talent and encourage collaboration between industry and academic institutions. He added that space technology could contribute to agriculture, weather forecasting, disaster management, communication and public services.
Shivakumar dedicated CoSMOS to Karnataka's students, researchers and people, reiterating his calls for cooperation with the Centre on water security, the Western Ghats and public education.