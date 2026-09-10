ISRO Tests Uprated CE20 Cryogenic Engine For LVM3 and Gaganyaan

ISRO carried out a successful flight-acceptance hot test of the CE20 cryogenic engine at an uprated 220 kN thrust level at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri on September 9, 2026.
The uprated engine is intended for the C32 upper stage of upcoming LVM3 missions to significantly enhance launch payload capacity.
The space agency also successfully demonstrated the LOX Tank Pressurisation Module designed for the C32 stages of the Gaganyaan programme.
ISRO has completed a flight-acceptance hot test of its CE20 cryogenic engine at a higher 220 kN thrust setting. The test aims to raise the LVM3 launch vehicle’s payload capacity and support the Gaganyaan programme. The Print, citing the space agency, reported that the test was conducted on September 9 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.
The CE20 engine powers LVM3’s upper cryogenic stage. In a post on X, ISRO stated, “Flight acceptance hot test of CE20 cryogenic engine earmarked for the C32 upper stage of upcoming LVM3 mission at uprated thrust conditions of 220kN is successfully carried out at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri on September 09, 2026.”
ISRO also stated that the LOX Tank Pressurisation Module, or LTPM, was successfully demonstrated during the test. The module is intended for the C32 stages of the Gaganyaan missions.
Uprated C32 Stage
ISRO has been working to fly future LVM3 missions with an uprated C32 stage using the CE20 engine at 22-tonne thrust to raise payload capability.
The latest result follows a sea-level hot test of the CE20 engine in March at the Mahendragiri facility at the same 22-tonne thrust level. That test used a Nozzle Protection System and a multi-element igniter.
ISRO said the engine and the test facility performed as expected during the 165-second run. The March exercise was meant to qualify the engine for sea-level testing at the higher thrust level.
Nozzle Test Challenges
ISRO has said the CE20 engine’s high-area-ratio nozzle makes sea-level trials especially difficult because of its low exit pressure.
It has warned that flow separation inside the nozzle can trigger severe vibrations and thermal stress, with the potential to affect structural integrity.
LTPM Gaganyaan Link
ISRO stated that the LOX Tank Pressurisation Module’s performance was demonstrated successfully during the run. The module is intended for the C32 stages of the Gaganyaan missions.
Recent ISRO Mission
The latest flight acceptance test marks another step toward putting the uprated C32 stage into service on upcoming LVM3 missions.
On September 5, ISRO launched the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite-05 (EOS-05) aboard GSLV-F17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan called it “a significant achievement.”
Narayanan said the 2,367-kg satellite was placed in its intended orbit. He said it would become India’s first dedicated imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit once operationalised.