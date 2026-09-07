Space promoter and regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) chairperson Pawan Goenka and ISRO have moved to calm concerns over privatisation, saying the space agency’s role would not diminish even as more work goes to industry. The clarification came on Sunday, two days after nine associations representing thousands of Isro employees sought clarity on the future of launch-vehicle manufacturing and the agency’s wider role.