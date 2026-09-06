Why Saharanpur Mosque Demolition Has Sparked A Political Row

A mosque inside Saharanpur Collectorate was demolished after a court upheld its removal.
BJP says the action followed due legal process, while opposition parties allege overreach.
Iqra Hasan’s alleged house arrest has added a fresh political flashpoint.
Three days after a district court dismissed an appeal against an order declaring it unauthorised, a mosque inside the Saharanpur Collectorate in Uttar Pradesh was demolished before dawn under heavy security. The action has since snowballed into a political confrontation cutting across the opposition spectrum, with the state's ruling BJP insisting the demolition strictly followed a court-backed legal process, while the Samajwadi Party, Congress, AAP, BSP and AIMIM have accused the government of constitutional overreach and communal targeting.
At the centre of the row are two disputes running in parallel — one over whether the demolition matched what the courts had actually ordered, and another over the state's heavy security response, including the reported house arrest of an opposition MP trying to reach the site.
What triggered the demolition dispute?
The dispute originated from a complaint filed by Vikas Tyagi, a former provincial coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, who alleged that the mosque had been illegally constructed on government land within the Collectorate premises and pointed to what he described as unauthorised commercial activity inside it, including a post office and rented rooms.
Proceedings followed under the Public Premises Act, and on July 16, 2026, City Magistrate Kuldeep Singh declared the structure illegal, ordered its removal within 30 days, and imposed a penalty of approximately Rs 6.41 crore for unauthorised occupation of government land.
The mosque committee challenged the order on July 20, arguing the structure predated Independence — Congress MP Imran Masood later said the mosque dated to 1911 and that its ownership remained registered in revenue records under the names Wahid Khan and Yaqub Khan.
What did the court actually rule?
The Saharanpur District Judge's court heard the matter on 17 occasions before dismissing the mosque committee's appeal on September 2, 2026, and upholding the City Magistrate's original order. The ruling affirmed that the land was government property and that the structure on it was illegalbut representatives of the mosque have since argued that the City Magistrate's order had directed vacating the premises without specifically ordering the demolition of the religious structure itself, a distinction they say they intend to raise before the Allahabad High Court.
Who authorised the demolition, and how was it carried out?
Following the district court's dismissal of the appeal, the administration sealed the mosque late on the night of September 4 and began removing the structure in the early hours of September 6, deploying six bulldozers, JCBs and dumpers.
The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, City Magistrate and senior police officials were present at the site throughout the operation. All five entry gates to the Collectorate complex were sealed, and personnel from more than ten police stations, along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force, were deployed.
Saharanpur Deputy Inspector General of Police Abhishek Singh said the action was carried out strictly in accordance with the City Magistrate's order as upheld by the court.
Why has this sparked reactions across the political spectrum?
Reactions broke down largely along a legality-versus-rights fault line. Congress MP Imran Masood said the Constitution had been "torn to shreds" and that the Muslim side still had roughly 22 days of legal remedies remaining when the structure was razed, vowing to approach the High Court. Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan called the demolition "shameful," invoking the Places of Worship Act, 1991 and the doctrine of "Waqf by User" to argue the action amounted to a "mockery of law and order."
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said those who disrespect other faiths could not claim to be true followers of Sanatan Dharma, invoking the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. BSP chief Mayawati urged the Yogi Adityanath government to immediately halt what she called the hurried demolition of mosques declared illegal, calling for a more measured, constitutional approach.
AAP's Sanjay Singh went further, alleging the BJP was deliberately trying to incite Hindu-Muslim conflict ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly election, and pointedly referenced Adityanath's own remark that attackers could destroy temples and idols but not people's faith.
Congress leader Rashid Alvi separately accused the BJP of politicising religion for votes. The BJP-led state government, meanwhile, maintained throughout that the demolition followed the courts' rulings to the letter and was not an act of communal targeting.
Did a separate track run alongside the legal dispute?
Yes — layered on top of the land dispute is a separate controversy over the state's security response. Kairana MP Iqra Hasan said she was placed under effective house arrest at her residence late on September 4, with a large police contingent preventing her from travelling to Saharanpur to meet officials and gather information on behalf of her constituents.
The Samajwadi Party criticised this as suppression of an elected representative's ability to do her job, treating it as evidence of a broader pattern of restricting dissent around the demolition rather than simply enforcing law and order at the Collectorate itself.
Why has the row escalated beyond Saharanpur?
The controversy spread quickly beyond the district for several reasons. The scale of the security operation — bulldozers, RAF and PAC deployment, five sealed gates, and the house-arrest allegation against a sitting MP — gave the story a visual and political weight well beyond a routine land-encroachment case.
Its timing, roughly four months ahead of Uttar Pradesh's 2027 Assembly election, was explicitly cited by both AAP's Sanjay Singh and Congress's Rashid Alvi as evidence of a political motive rather than pure law enforcement.
The dispute also fits a pattern that has repeatedly drawn national opposition attention in India — demolitions of long-standing religious structures on land the state claims as government property — pulling in national leaders from the SP, Congress, AAP, BSP and AIMIM who have no direct constituency stake in Saharanpur itself.
That has left the state government defending the action purely on procedural grounds — a court-upheld eviction order, correctly implemented — even as opposition parties frame the same set of facts as a case study in selective enforcement against a minority community's place of worship.