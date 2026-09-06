Why Saharanpur Mosque Demolition Has Sparked A Political Row

What did the court actually rule?

The Saharanpur District Judge's court heard the matter on 17 occasions before dismissing the mosque committee's appeal on September 2, 2026, and upholding the City Magistrate's original order. The ruling affirmed that the land was government property and that the structure on it was illegalbut representatives of the mosque have since argued that the City Magistrate's order had directed vacating the premises without specifically ordering the demolition of the religious structure itself, a distinction they say they intend to raise before the Allahabad High Court.