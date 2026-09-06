Manchester City Vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27: Haaland Header Helps Cityzens Maintain 100% Start Under Maresca

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Erling Haaland's first-half header guided Manchester City to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium, maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season. Haaland broke the deadlock in the 26th minute by turning home an inviting cross from Antoine Semenyo. Despite debut appearances from new signings Enzo Fernández and Iliman Ndiaye, City failed to put the game away. Frank Lampard's visiting Coventry side pushed hard for an equalizer after the break, forcing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into several vital late saves to hold on for the three points.

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Manchester City Vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match highlights-Enzo Maresca
Manchester City's head coach Enzo Maresca greets supporters after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City Vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match highlights-Frank Lampard
Coventry City's head coach Frank Lampard, right, leaves the field with his players after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City Vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match highlights-Josko Gvardiol
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City Vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match highlights-Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden, center, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City Vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match highlights-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City Vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match highlights-Enzo Fernandez
Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez, right, and Coventry City's Matt Grimes, left, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City Vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match highlights-Elliot Anderson
Manchester City's Elliot Anderson in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City Vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match highlights-Caleb Yirenkyi
Coventry City's Caleb Yirenkyi, right, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City Vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match highlights-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City Vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27 match highlights-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Coventry City in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

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