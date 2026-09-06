Manchester City Vs Coventry City Premier League 2026-27: Haaland Header Helps Cityzens Maintain 100% Start Under Maresca
Erling Haaland's first-half header guided Manchester City to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium, maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season. Haaland broke the deadlock in the 26th minute by turning home an inviting cross from Antoine Semenyo. Despite debut appearances from new signings Enzo Fernández and Iliman Ndiaye, City failed to put the game away. Frank Lampard's visiting Coventry side pushed hard for an equalizer after the break, forcing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into several vital late saves to hold on for the three points.
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