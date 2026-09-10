P Chidambaram Questions India’s BRICS Gains: BJP Hits Back With ‘FOMO’, ‘Naaraz Fufa’ Jibe

P Chidambaram questioned what tangible benefits India has gained from the last two or three BRICS summits.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Congress of having “FOMO” over India hosting the BRICS Summit and called its attitude that of a “Naaraz Fufa”.
The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on September 12 and 13.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has questioned what India has gained from recent BRICS summits, saying he has not seen any “tangible benefits” from the last two or three meetings. The remarks drew a sharp response from the BJP, which accused the Congress of having “FOMO” over India hosting the 2026 BRICS Summit.
What Did P Chidambaram Say About BRICS?
Chidambaram said India is part of several multilateral groupings, including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), G20 and QUAD, but questioned what concrete benefits they have delivered.
Speaking to ANI, he said he had not seen any significant outcomes from the last two or three BRICS summits, although he noted that earlier meetings had resulted in some tangible benefits.
He said, "I don't know how many Presidents and how many Prime Ministers are coming. I don't think the last two or three BRICS summits have resulted in tangible benefits or tangible results.”
“In fact, we are part of BRICS, we are part of SCO, we are part of G20, and we are part of QUAD. What benefits are we getting out of that? I can't see. In the last two or three summits, I didn't see any benefits. Earlier, the BRICS Summits resulted in some tangible benefits," he added.
This comes ahead of the BRICS Summit in Delhi on September 12-13. The summit is currently being prepared with 11 member countries, while Putin's attendance is confirmed and officials are preparing for Xi Jinping's participation.
How Did BJP Respond To Chidambaram?
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hit back at Chidambaram, accusing the Congress of being unhappy that India is hosting the BRICS Summit.
Bhandari cited India's exports to BRICS countries, claiming they had risen to around $85 billion, and said the expanded grouping represents about half of the world's population and around 40 per cent of global GDP.
He also invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent “naraaz fufa” jibe at the Opposition, accusing Congress of objecting whenever India makes progress.
Bhandari said, "This mindset is akin to that of a 'Naaraz Fufa' (disgruntled uncle), the kind who stays perpetually offended. If you observe the Congress today, seeing that the BRICS Summit is taking place in India, they are opposing it just like that 'Naaraz Fufa'.”
“Senior Congress leaders are beginning to realize that they may never see Rahul Gandhi become Prime Minister in their lifetime, nor will the Congress ever get the opportunity to host the BRICS Summit... Congress is experiencing FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out),” he added.