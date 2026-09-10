BRICS Summit: UN Chief Antonio Guterres To Stress UNSC Reforms In Delhi

He has been invited to address the Open Session on September 13 on the theme, "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth". UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the daily press briefing on Wednesday that Guterres will note that today's economic, demographic and geopolitical realities are not those of 1945, and that the countries represented at the summit reflect that changing reality.