India At UN Calls For Transparency In Sanctions, Says Security Council Must Not ‘Legitimise’ Terrorists

India called for greater transparency and objectivity in the UN Security Council's sanctions process, warning against the political use of terror listings.
Ambassador Yojna Patel also flagged delays in appointing chairs and vice-chairs of sanctions committees, calling for a firm timeline to fill the vacancies.
New Delhi renewed its call for Security Council reforms, including a greater role for elected members and stronger representation of developing countries.
India on Wednesday called for greater transparency and objectivity in the United Nations Security Council’s sanctions process, saying membership of the powerful 15-member body must not be used to “legitimise” terrorists. The remarks, made during an open debate on the Council’s working methods, were seen as a veiled criticism of Pakistan’s approach to terrorism and the blocking of terror-designation proposals.
India’s Chargé d’Affaires at the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, said Security Council membership should not be used to advance narrow political interests or interfere with the objective assessment of terrorist organisations and individuals.
India Criticises Political Use Of Terror Listings
“Presence in the Security Council must not be instrumentalised to legitimise terrorists by attempting to de-list them or to list other entities as terrorist organisations based solely on political considerations, without any objective criteria or supporting documentation,” Patel said, according to ANI.
India has repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding proposals to designate individuals and organisations as terrorists under UN sanctions regimes.
While approved listings are made public, New Delhi has pointed out that the reasons for rejecting proposals or placing them under a technical hold are generally not disclosed.
India has previously described this practice as a “disguised veto”, particularly in connection with the functioning of the UN Security Council’s 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.
New Delhi has also faced resistance to efforts to designate Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN, with China, a permanent member of the Security Council, having previously blocked or placed holds on some Indian-backed proposals.
India Flags Delay In Sanctions Committee Appointments
Patel also raised concerns over delays in appointing chairs and vice-chairs of the Council’s subsidiary bodies.
India called for a “definitive and non-negotiable” timeline for completing the appointments, arguing that the delays have affected the functioning of the subsidiary bodies.
Denmark, which holds the Security Council presidency in August, also described the delay as “unprecedented”, warning that it could undermine the Council’s effectiveness, credibility and institutional integrity.
India Calls For Greater Role For Elected Members
India also called for greater participation by elected, non-permanent members of the Security Council in key processes, including the selection of the UN Secretary-General.
Patel argued that the Council’s composition and working methods need to reflect the transformation of the international system since the UN was established in 1945.
She pointed out that UN membership has increased roughly four-fold since the organisation was founded.
“The world of 1945 has changed beyond recognition,” Patel said. “The outcome of one conflict 80 years ago cannot determine the composition, dynamics, approaches and working methods for perpetuity. This needs to change and must happen at the earliest,” she said.
India’s remarks form part of its broader push for reform of the Security Council, including greater representation for developing countries and changes to working methods that New Delhi argues would make the body more transparent, representative and accountable.