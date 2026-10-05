ACP Vivek Bhagat Promoted Amid Sexual Harassment Allegation By Journalist At Anti-CEC Protest

ACP Vivek Bhagat was assigned current duty charge of Additional DCP along with 11 other DANIPS officers.
The Delhi Home Department said the arrangement is temporary, while police described it as a routine order.
ACP Vivek Bhagat, who has been accused of sexually harassing a female journalist during an anti-CEC protest, has been assigned the current duty charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP), along with 11 other officers.
According to a Delhi Home Department order dated October 5, 2026, Bhagat, a 2018-batch DANIPS officer currently posted as SDPO, Connaught Place, is among 12 Selection Grade DANIPS officers given the current duty charge of the Addl DCP post.
The order said the arrangement was temporary and would cease when the Ministry of Home Affairs fills the Addl DCP posts on a regular basis.
It also clarified that the officers would not be entitled to seniority, pay and allowances or other benefits attached to the Addl DCP post. The arrangement would not affect their inter-se seniority.
Senior police officers told Hindustan Times that it was a routine order and that the request had been sent a long time ago.
CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh, in a post on On X, alleged that Delhi ACP Vivek Bhagat, who has been accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist, had been promoted to Additional DCP.
She questioned the decision, alleging that the Delhi Police had refused to register an FIR in the case, and criticised the development as “shameful”.