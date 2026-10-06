Delhi Police promoted ACP Vivek Bhagat to Additional DCP while the Crime Branch probes allegations linked to a protest near Jantar Mantar
Three women journalists filed complaints on October 3 alleging sexual harassment by police personnel during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
One complainant named Vivek Bhagat and alleged that he sexually assaulted her while she was reporting on the detention of AISA president Neha Bora
Delhi Police's order to promote ACP Vivek Bhagat to Additional DCP was put on hold as the Crime Branch looks into claims that he sexually assaulted a woman journalist during a protest near Jantar Mantar.
The move followed complaints from three women journalists on October 3, who accused police personnel of sexual harassment during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police said it had sent the cases to the Crime Branch for a “fair and impartial enquiry”.
In a post on X late on Monday, the Delhi government stated that Bhagat has asked not to accept the new position until "a full inquiry has been conducted in the matter."
According to the government, the order is being put on hold in relation to Bhagat, but it would still be applicable to the other officials.
Twelve DANIPS officials were elevated to the additional DCP rank "with immediate effect, in the interest of Government work," according to the directive. Bhagat, a DANIPS officer from the 2018 batch, was assigned to the New Delhi district as a sub-divisional police officer, according to the postings.
A senior police officer said, “The request for this was sent way back. This was before the protests and the case."
One complainant identified ACP Vivek Bhagat by name. She said she was reporting on the detention of All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora when she asked why there were no women police personnel at the scene.
She said Bhagat sexually assaulted her and pushed her back. She then went to Parliament Street police station to lodge a complaint and ask for an FIR. The allegation has not been independently verified.
Journalist's Alleged Assault
Two more women journalists also accused police personnel of sexual harassment during the same protest.
Their complaints, together with the first journalist’s complaint, have been referred to the Crime Branch. It is expected to take statements and review the circumstances surrounding the allegations.
Police Response To Claims
Delhi Police rejected social media claims that female protesters were physically assaulted during the protest.
“Some social media handles are claiming that female protesters were subjected to physical assault. These allegations are baseless and misleading. Female protesters are handled by female staff and are treated with dignity and due regard,” the police informed.
The force also said detentions and releases were carried out under the law and prescribed procedures, and rejected claims to the contrary.