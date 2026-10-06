In a post on X late on Monday, the Delhi government stated that Bhagat has asked not to accept the new position until "a full inquiry has been conducted in the matter."



According to the government, the order is being put on hold in relation to Bhagat, but it would still be applicable to the other officials.



Twelve DANIPS officials were elevated to the additional DCP rank "with immediate effect, in the interest of Government work," according to the directive. Bhagat, a DANIPS officer from the 2018 batch, was assigned to the New Delhi district as a sub-divisional police officer, according to the postings.