CJP spokesperson Saurav Das claimed the government was planning to arrest him and other party leaders ahead of the October 10 protest in Delhi.
The CJP has been protesting against the Election Commission’s SIR exercise and demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Das called for a large mobilisation from October 10.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das has claimed that the government is planning to arrest him and other party leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh, and called for a large-scale mobilisation from October 10.
In a post on X on Sunday, Das alleged that the government believed arrests would suppress the movement but said the "young generation has awakened". He urged people to continue protesting for their rights and future, "with or without us".
"The government is planning on arresting me, Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Ratna and other Cockroach Janta Party leaders," Das said.
He added: "The protests must continue. People of India should ensure the biggest mobilisation starting October 10th."
Das said CJP leaders were prepared to face arrest or worse, but warned that any such action would be a "big mistake".
CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka also joined in Das in predicting arrests for the CJP's top leadership.
"Multiple sources have reached out informing that Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and I will be arrested anytime before 10th under NSA/other equivalent provisions," he wrote on X.
On the other hand, in Delhi, protestors protesting outside Parliament Street Police Station against the alleged sexual harassment by a police officer were detained by Delhi Police.
CJP Calls For Bigger Protest Movement
Das's statement comes amid the CJP's continuing protests over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
The CJP held a large protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2 despite police denying permission, with the party calling it a "Jail Bharo Andolan". A complaint was subsequently filed against Dipke, Ranka, Das and Ratna Singh over the gathering.
A march was also lead by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray against the CEC which was joined by thousands of people.
The CJP has announced another protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 if Kumar does not resign.
The CJP has accused the Election Commission of manipulating electoral rolls through the SIR exercise, while the poll panel has denied wrongdoing and ordered a special drive to facilitate the enrolment of eligible voters who may have been left out.
Das Backs Woman Journalist's Police Complaint
Hours before his latest post, Das had been at the Parliament Street police station in Delhi along with CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh, a woman journalist and her lawyers.
The group was seeking registration of an FIR following the journalist's allegations that Delhi Police personnel molested and sexually assaulted her during a protest. The allegations have not been independently established.
Addressing protesters outside the police station, Das questioned why police officials were not meeting the complainant and her lawyers.
"The complainant, the victim, is here, along with her lawyers and the rest of us. Why won't they speak to us?" Das said, according to ANI.
The protesters had again gathered near the Parliament Street Police Station to protest against the alleged misconduct but were detained by the police.