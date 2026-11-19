PM Modi used the global buzz around GTA VI to showcase India's progress between the 2013 release of GTA V and 2026.
The post follows earlier instances of the Prime Minister using popular culture and gaming references.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the GTA-themed post, accusing Modi of making a desperate attempt to connect with young people and referring to the game's criminal protagonists.
Prime Minister Modi on Thursday tapped into the global GTA VI frenzy with a social media post detailing the BJP government’s achievements between the release of the previous installment of the game series, GTA V, and now.
On Thursday, as the much-anticipated launch dominated online conversations, Modi turned the occasion into a showcase of India's development since the release of GTA V in 2013, when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power.
“India is playing a whole new game,” the Prime Minister wrote across social media platforms, sharing 10 slides titled “Between GTA V and VI, here's how”. The slides compared India's progress across several sectors over the 13-year period.
The presentation highlighted India's emergence as the world's fastest-growing major economy, a reduction in poverty levels, the completion of the sanitation mission, expansion of solar energy capacity, growth of the space sector and greater opportunities for startups. It also pointed to increased electrification, rising defence exports and improvements in security in Naxal-affected districts.
PM Modi's Latest Social Media Connect With Pop Culture
This is not the first time Modi has tapped into popular internet trends to communicate his government's messaging.
Last year, the Centre's official social media account, @mygovindia, shared a series of AI-generated portraits in the style of Studio Ghibli, including images of Modi with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.
The post carried the caption, “Main character? No. He's the whole storyline”. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also reposted it, bringing further attention to the trend.
The latest GTA-themed post follows a similar approach, using a globally recognised gaming franchise to frame a political message around the government's development record.
Congress’ Response
The Congress hit back at the Prime Minister calling him desperate to reach out to the youth while also drawing attention to the ‘criminal duo’ that people play as in the games.
From PUBG To GTA: Modi's Earlier Gaming Reference
Modi had also brought gaming into a public conversation in 2019, when he referred to PUBG, the popular multiplayer online game, during the second edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.
During the interaction, a parent complained that her child was getting distracted by online games. Responding to the concern, Modi asked, “Yeh PUBG wala hai kya?” The remark drew laughter from the audience and became widely discussed on social media.
The GTA comparison marks another instance of the Prime Minister using references from popular culture and online conversations to reach a wider audience.