Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized Mallikarjun Kharge for making disparaging comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late father.
She stated that repeated electoral losses have driven the Congress party to cross all boundaries of civilized political decorum.
She warned that voters will not forgive such vulgar personal attacks and will hand Congress even worse defeats in upcoming elections.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his "abusive" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying people will hand the party its worst electoral defeats in the days to come.
Congress leaders, "frustrated" with repeated defeats and rejection by the people, have crossed all limits of "indecency and uncivilised behaviour", she told reporters when asked about Kharge's remarks at a Patna event.
"Their frustration is evident from their facial and verbal expressions. They always use abusive language, not even sparing the deceased parents of the prime minister," Gupta said.
The people have given resounding mandate to Prime Minister Modi in general elections, and to the BJP across state assemblies, and have welcomed the development works initiated under his leadership, Gupta asserted.
"Your (Congress' leaders) abusive behaviour will achieve nothing. People love Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and you cannot remove him from their hearts with abuses," she said.
People are watching Congress leaders, and their "misbehaviour" will never be forgiven, Gupta said.
"The words uttered by Congress leaders are etched in the minds of people, and the party will suffer worse defeats in upcoming elections," she added.
Addressing a function commemorating the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister Shrikrishna Singh, on Sunday, Kharge said the Congress will send those involved in carrying out alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to jail.
During this, a member of the audience interrupted Kharge's speech and shouted, "Modi won't go anywhere."
"Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega (even Modi's father would go)," Kharge retorted from the dais.
The BJP on Monday held protests over Kharge's alleged insult of Prime Minister Modi in several states. The Congress has so far defended Kharge, with the party leaders citing past instances of alleged abusive language used by BJP leaders.