Police have identified the accused as Arpit Chaturvedi of Azamgarh, who allegedly claimed to be an Army captain near the Namo Ghat helipad.
He has been booked under BNS Sections 204 and 318(4) for impersonating a public servant and cheating.
The incident occurred ahead of the October 25 air show attended by PM Modi and Rajnath Singh.
Police in Varanasi have registered a case against a man accused of impersonating an Indian Army officer near the helipad at Namo Ghat during security arrangements for the Indian Air Force’s air show on October 24.
The suspect, identified as Arpit Chaturvedi, allegedly introduced himself as an Army captain, but verification of his credentials failed to establish any association with the force, officials said. The incident is under investigation, with police examining how he came to the venue and what prompted him to claim a military identity.
Police Verification Exposes Alleged False Identity
According to the written complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Chandan Kumar of Adampur police station, he was on security duty at Namo Ghat with Head Constable Hriday Narayan Maurya and Constable Mehboob Alam when the team received information about a suspicious man near the helipad.
Officers approached the man for questioning, after which he allegedly identified himself as Captain Arpit Chaturvedi and claimed to be serving in the Army. Subsequent checks failed to substantiate his claim, police said.
Police identified the man as Arpit Chaturvedi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district. A case was registered at Adampur police station under Sections 204 and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Section 204 deals with personating a public servant, while Section 318(4) concerns cheating that dishonestly induces the delivery of property. Officials said further investigation and legal proceedings were under way.
Investigation Examines Security At Namo Ghat
The incident came amid heightened security preparations for the Indian Air Force’s Wings Over Ganges air show in Varanasi. The event, held on October 25, marked the IAF’s 94th anniversary and featured fighter aircraft, helicopters and aerobatic displays over the Ganga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries attended the programme, which drew spectators to the riverfront.
Reports said the suspect was spotted near the helipad at Namo Ghat on October 24, ahead of the main air show.
However, the available reports do not establish whether he gained access to a restricted operational area or posed a direct threat to the event. Investigators are expected to examine the circumstances in which he reached the location, the purpose of his alleged impersonation and whether he had misrepresented his identity to anyone else.