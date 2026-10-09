“I have always affirmed and supported equality and diversity, and I always will. I truly assure you that I had no intention and no thought of mocking any race whatsoever. I sincerely maintain that it was merely part of playing a game. However, I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart if any of my actions hurt the feelings of anyone, whoever they may be, and especially the Indian fans. This will serve as an important lesson for me to improve my behaviour moving forward,” Fourth said in his post on X.