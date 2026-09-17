Gippy Grewal Calls Out Air Canada After Business Class Downgrade: 'Not Even A Simple Apology'

Gippy Grewal Air Canada controversy centres on an alleged Business Class downgrade.
The actor said airline staff threatened to remove him from AC1504.
Air Canada reportedly asked Grewal for booking details to investigate.
Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal has called out Air Canada over what he described as a “really bad experience" on flight AC1504 from Toronto to New Jersey. The Gippy Grewal Air Canada controversy centres on his allegation that Air Canada moved him from Business Class to Economy despite his paying for a higher-class ticket. He also claimed that staff threatened to remove him from the flight when he sought an explanation.
Gippy Grewal Air Canada controversy explained
Grewal shared his account on X on September 16, saying he had been informed shortly before boarding that he would be travelling in Economy. According to his post, he was told that nothing could be done and that he could either take the flight or leave it.
The actor said he continued asking why his seat had been changed but felt that his concerns were not being addressed. He alleged that he was then told he could be taken off the plane. Grewal stressed that he had not asked for anything additional and was only seeking the Business Class seat he had paid for and an explanation for the change.
Gippy Grewal shares Air Canada flight experience
The incident took place on AC1504, which operates between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. Grewal's post attracted reactions from social media users, with several people discussing the treatment he described and sharing their own experiences with airlines.
The airline's response did not initially explain why Grewal's seat had been changed. A Punjabi report later said Air Canada responded to his post by expressing regret and asking him to share his booking reference and full name privately so the matter could be investigated.
Gippy Grewal's life and work in Canada
Grewal has previously spoken about his early years in Canada after moving there following his marriage. In a conversation with Shekhar Suman, he recalled working several jobs, including as a security guard, construction worker and cleaner, while supporting his family.
The actor has also spoken about the 2023 firing outside his home in Canada. He said he had initially been unaware of the reason behind the incident and later learnt that it was linked to assumptions about his association with Salman Khan.
Grewal was most recently seen in Singh Vs Kaur 2, which released in theatres on September 11.