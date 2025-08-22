Renowned Punjabi actor-comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away on Friday (August 22) morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was 65. The actor had been unwell for the past few months and was reportedly admitted to the hospital. His industry peers and fans are mourning the loss of the stalwart. Tributes are pouring in for Bhalla on social media. Actor Gippy Grewl, who worked with the icon in several movies, is heartbroken by Jaswinder Bhalla's death. He shared an emotional tribute for the legendary star on his Instagram handle.