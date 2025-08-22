Gippy Grewal Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Jaswinder Bhalla: Will Cherish The Memories We Shared And The Lessons He Taught

Gippy Grewal and Jaswinder Bhalla worked in films such as Carry on Jatta films, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Jihne Mera Dil Luteya and Shinda Shinda No Papa.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Gippy Grewal Jaswinder Bhalla
Gippy Grewal pays tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla Photo: Instagram/Gippy Grewal
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jaswinder Bhalla passed away on Friday morning

  • Gippy Grewal has paid a heartfelt tribute to the stalwart

  • Grewal and Bhalla worked in films such as Carry on Jatta films, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Jihne Mera Dil Luteya and Shinda Shinda No Papa.

Renowned Punjabi actor-comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away on Friday (August 22) morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was 65. The actor had been unwell for the past few months and was reportedly admitted to the hospital. His industry peers and fans are mourning the loss of the stalwart. Tributes are pouring in for Bhalla on social media. Actor Gippy Grewl, who worked with the icon in several movies, is heartbroken by Jaswinder Bhalla's death. He shared an emotional tribute for the legendary star on his Instagram handle.

Gippy Grewal pays tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla

The Punjabi star remembered Bhalla as a father figure and mentor in his life and recalled their memories. He also shared a string of pictures with Bhalla and also from their films' sets.

He wrote, "It’s very hard to believe. I’m in shock. He was like a father, mentor, and the talented actor to us in the whole industry, creating memories and enjoying moments like family (sic)".

"Our bond was very strong. This is the worst news. May he rest in peace. All my strength to the family. His legacy will live on through his work, and his impact on our lives will never be forgotten. I’ll cherish the memories we shared and the lessons he taught me. You will always be in my heart @jaswinderbhalla Bhaji (sic)," added the Jatt James Bond actor with a folded hand emoji.

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla dies - X
Veteran Punjabi Actor And Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away At 65

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Grewal and Bhalla worked in films such as Carry on Jatta films, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Jihne Mera Dil Luteya and Shinda Shinda No Papa.

Jaswinder Bhalla's death reason

According to BBC Punjabi, Bhalla's friend Bal Mukand Sharma said that the actor suffered a brain stroke on Wednesday evening, following which, he was admitted to Fortis Hospital. According to doctors, he had lost a lot of blood and died at 4 am on Friday.

Jaswinder Bhalla’s funeral will be held on August 23 at 12 pm at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.

Published At:
