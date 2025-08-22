Veteran Punjabi Actor And Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away At 65

Bhalla earned several awards in his career, including the Gopal Sehgal Award in 2012, the Mohammad Rafi Award for Best Comedian, and the Best Punjabi Comedian Award at the Asian Festival. He also received PTC Punjabi Film Awards for Carry On Jatta and Jatt & Juliet. His last appearance was in 2024's Shinda Shinda No Papa, with Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan.