Veteran Punjabi Actor And Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away At 65

Jaswinder Bhalla, the popular Punjabi actor and comedian, passed away in Mohali.

  Punjabi comedian and actor Jaswinder Bhalla died on Friday

  The renowned actor was 65

  Fans and artists from the industry are expressing their grief

Renowned Punjabi comedian and actor Jaswinder Bhalla breathed his last on Friday (August 22) morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He had been seriously ill for the past several days and reportedly passed away due to a brain stroke. He was 65.

The iconic actor's last rites will be performed on August 23, at Balongi Cremation Ground in Mohali.

Bhalla was known for his charm, wit and perfect comic timing, and his contribution to the Punjabi industry is immense. Bhalla's demise is a huge loss to the entire industry.

Who was Jaswinder Bhalla?

Bhalla was born on May 4, 1960, in Ludhiana, Punjab. He was a scholar who received a PhD in Extension Education and worked as a professor and head of the Department of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). He retired in 2020.

Jaswinder Bhalla's career in acting

Bhalla's sense of humour made him a prominent figure in the Punjabi entertainment industry. He rose to fame with Chhankata, an audio-video satire series launched in 1988. He played Chacha Chatar Singh, which is still iconic for his humour and social commentary. He also starred in Dulha Bhatti.

Known for iconic roles in successful films like Carry On Jatta, Mahaul Theek Hai, Mel Karade Rabba, Power Cut, and Jatt & Juliet, Bhalla leaves behind a legacy of laughter.

His roles as Advocate Dhillon in Carry On Jatta and Inspector Tiwana in Jatt & Juliet are considered to be his best performances.

Bhalla earned several awards in his career, including the Gopal Sehgal Award in 2012, the Mohammad Rafi Award for Best Comedian, and the Best Punjabi Comedian Award at the Asian Festival. He also received PTC Punjabi Film Awards for Carry On Jatta and Jatt & Juliet. His last appearance was in 2024's Shinda Shinda No Papa, with Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan.

