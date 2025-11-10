How Sanam Sekhon Set Guinness World Record For Highest Altitude Drift In Ladakh

Sanam Sekhon pulls off drift at altitude of 5,798 metres
Umling La Pass in Ladakh posed unique challenges while setting record
Indian race car driver credits his team for achievement
Indian race car driver Sanam Sekhon etched his name into motorsport history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the highest altitude drift by a car at 5,798 metres (19,023 feet), at Umling La Pass in Ladakh on July 31, 2025. Sekhon executed the record-breaking drift against low oxygen levels, chilling winds, sub-zero temperatures, and unpredictable road surfaces.
Widely regarded as India’s ‘Drift King’, the Chandigarh-based Sekhon has steadily risen through the ranks of Indian motorsport. He is also a stunt and precision driver with over a decade of experience in motorsports. He gained recognition for winning the inaugural the JK Tyre Drift Challenge, India’s first officially backed drifting competition, in 2023.
Speaking on his achievement, Sekhon said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to hold this record, but honestly, I couldn’t have done it without my fantastic team. We knew what we were getting into and were both mentally and physically prepared, but the oxygen levels and altitude really tested us. Just running around and managing things up there was tough and we even had ambulances on standby.
"Getting everything in place a 20–21-member crew, our tuner flying in from Thailand, and ensuring a steady fuel supply was a challenge in itself. The tyres played a huge role too. The tyres gripped really well on that rough surface, which made all the difference. In drifting, tyres are everything you can have the best power and setup in the car, but it’s the tyres that meet the road, and that’s what really counts.”
Note: At the time of setting the record on July 31, Umling La Pass held the distinction of being the world's highest motorable road at 19,023 feet. However, as of October 4, 2025, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has announced the construction of another road at a higher altitude, thereby surpassing Umling La's record.