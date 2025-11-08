Sao Paulo Grand Prix F1 Sprint Live Updates: Lando Norris Starts On Pole; Major Storm Might Delay Race

Sao Paulo Grand Prix F1 Sprint Live Updates: Start Time, Streaming
The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm IST. The Sao Paulo Grand Prix F1 sprint race will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the TATA Play FanCode Sports TV channel in the country.
Sao Paulo Grand Prix F1 Sprint Live Updates: Hi There!
Greetings and thank you for joining us, as we take you through the lead-up and sprint action from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. McLaren driver Lando Norris set the tone in qualifying, with Kimi Antonelli and Oscar Piastri behind him, and an intriguing race awaits. We will bring you up to speed with all of it.