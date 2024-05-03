Gippy Grewal On Life’s Lowest Phase After His Father’s Stroke: He Wasn’t There To See My Success, And That’s Something That I’ll Always Regret

Gippy Grewal is known all over for his versatility of being an actor, singer, producer and many other things, all at the same time. He has been in a number of notable Punjabi movies and music videos. While his career has been soaring in the past decade or so, he too has had his low phase where he and his family were going through financial as well as emotional turmoil. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Gippy Grewal discussed the low point in his life after his father became unwell.