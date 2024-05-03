Gippy Grewal On Life’s Lowest Phase After His Father’s Stroke: He Wasn’t There To See My Success, And That’s Something That I’ll Always Regret

Gippy Grewal is known all over for his versatility of being an actor, singer, producer and many other things, all at the same time. He has been in a number of notable Punjabi movies and music videos. While his career has been soaring in the past decade or so, he too has had his low phase where he and his family were going through financial as well as emotional turmoil. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Gippy Grewal discussed the low point in his life after his father became unwell.
Gippy Grewal acknowledged that he still regrets that his father was unable to see his accomplishments. He even described the financial problems his family faced when his father required a kidney transplant.
“When I was very young, things were decent, we had a nice house… But when I turned 16-17, my father had a stroke. He was paralysed, his kidney failed and he needed a transplant. I spent two or three years in and out of hospitals. I belong to a kisan family, but we sold off all the land we had. It was a real low,” said Gippy Grewal.
He was always very close to his father and he misses the fact that his father couldn’t witness his worldwide fame till he was alive. “He wasn’t there to see my success, and that’s something that I’ll always regret. He was my biggest champion; he would train me and give me feedback; he would always ask me about my shows,” added Gippy Grewal.
On the work front, Gippy Grewal is soon going to be seen in ‘Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi’, ‘Manje Bistre 3’, ‘Widow Colony’ and a few other projects.