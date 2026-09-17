Milan Suffer Defeat In Europa League Opener At San Siro

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AC Milan began their 2026-27 UEFA Europa League campaign with a 2-0 home defeat to Benfica at San Siro on Wednesday. The Portuguese side made the brighter start and were rewarded in the 16th minute when Dodi Lukebakio cut inside from the right before curling a fine finish beyond Mike Maignan. Milan struggled to create clear opportunities and went into the break behind. Ruben Amorim introduced Christian Pulisic and Mario Gila at half-time, but Benfica doubled their advantage eight minutes after the restart. Jakub Kaminski finished from close range after Souffian El Karouani’s delivery exposed space in the Milan defence. The hosts pushed for a response, with Pulisic testing Anatoliy Trubin, but Benfica held firm to secure three points.

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Europa League Soccer Match: AC Milan vs Benfica
Benfica players celebrate at the end of the Europa League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Benfica in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Europa League Soccer Match: Benfica vs AC Milan
Benfica's Jakub Kaminski celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Benfica in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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UEFA Europa League: AC Milan vs Benfica
AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic controls the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Benfica in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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UEFA Europa League: Benfica vs AC Milan
AC Milan fans cheer during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Benfica in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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UEFA Europa League 2026-27: AC Milan vs Benfica
AC Milan's head coach Ruben Amorim gestures during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Benfica in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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UEFA Europa League 2026-27: Benfica vs AC Milan
AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic is tackled by Benfica's Daniel Banjaqui during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Benfica in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Europa League: AC Milan vs Benfica
Benfica's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin saves on an header by AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Benfica in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Europa League: Benfica vs AC Milan
Benfica's head coach Marco Silva gestures during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Benfica in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Europa League Soccer: AC Milan vs Benfica
AC Milan's Ardon Jashari is tackled by Benfica's Tomas Araujo during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Benfica in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Europa League Soccer: Benfica vs AC Milan
Benfica's Dodi Lukebakio celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Benfica in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Italy Europa League Soccer: AC Milan vs Benfica
Benfica's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin heads the ball as AC Milan's Alphadjo Cisse and Benfica's Alessandro Circati watch the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Benfica in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

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