Milan Suffer Defeat In Europa League Opener At San Siro

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 17 September 2026 1:03 pm

AC Milan began their 2026-27 UEFA Europa League campaign with a 2-0 home defeat to Benfica at San Siro on Wednesday. The Portuguese side made the brighter start and were rewarded in the 16th minute when Dodi Lukebakio cut inside from the right before curling a fine finish beyond Mike Maignan. Milan struggled to create clear opportunities and went into the break behind. Ruben Amorim introduced Christian Pulisic and Mario Gila at half-time, but Benfica doubled their advantage eight minutes after the restart. Jakub Kaminski finished from close range after Souffian El Karouani’s delivery exposed space in the Milan defence. The hosts pushed for a response, with Pulisic testing Anatoliy Trubin, but Benfica held firm to secure three points.