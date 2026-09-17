In Photos: Rohingya Eviction Drive Carried Out In Jammu

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Rohingya families in Jammu’s Narwal area began dismantling makeshift huts and shops after authorities served notices to landowners. The action comes weeks after a central committee on demographic changes visited the region and inspected Rohingya settlements. Families were seen packing belongings as they prepared to leave the plots.

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Anti-encroachment drive in Jammu
Rohingya refugee children hold placards appealing to the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) for help following government notices ordering the removal of unauthorized structures in Jammu, India. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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Anti-encroachment drive in Jammu
Rohingya Muslim refugees stage a protest after authorities directed landowners to remove the unauthorised settlements and encroachments, in the Narwal area of Jammu. | Photo: PTI
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Jammu Rohingya Eviction Drive
A Rohingya refugee woman looks at her household belongings as her family prepares to leave their rented home following government notices ordering the removal of unauthorized structures in Jammu, India. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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Anti-encroachment drive in Jammu
Rohingya refugees carry their belongings and load them onto an auto-rickshaw following government notices ordering the removal of unauthorized structures in Jammu, India. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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Anti-encroachment drive in Jammu
Rohingya refugees hold their children following government notices ordering the removal of unauthorized structures in Jammu, India. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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Anti-encroachment drive in Jammu
Rohingya refugees carry their belonging following government notices ordering the removal of unauthorized structures in Jammu, India. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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Anti-encroachment drive in Jammu
Rohingya refugees demolish their homes following government notices ordering the removal of unauthorized structures in Jammu, India. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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Anti-encroachment drive in Jammu
Rohingya refugees sit with their belongings on an auto-rickshaw following government notices ordering the removal of unauthorized structures in Jammu, India. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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Anti-encroachment drive in Jammu
Rohingya refugees dismantle their homes following government notices ordering the removal of unauthorized structures in Jammu, India. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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Anti-encroachment drive in Jammu
Rohingya refugees dismantle their homes following government notices ordering the removal of unauthorized structures in Jammu, India. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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Anti-encroachment drive in Jammu
A Rohingya woman looks out from a blanket used as a wall at a temporary shelter where refugees live following government notices ordering the removal of unauthorized structures in Jammu, India. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

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