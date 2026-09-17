In Photos: Rohingya Eviction Drive Carried Out In Jammu

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Rohingya families in Jammu’s Narwal area began dismantling makeshift huts and shops after authorities served notices to landowners. The action comes weeks after a central committee on demographic changes visited the region and inspected Rohingya settlements. Families were seen packing belongings as they prepared to leave the plots.
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