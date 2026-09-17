Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal As Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 17 September 2026 12:48 pm

Inter Miami lifted the 2026 Campeones Cup after defeating Cruz Azul 2-0 at Nu Stadium in Miami. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute, heading home a Luis Suarez cross to reach 100 goals for Inter Miami across all competitions. The milestone was particularly significant because his first goal for the club also came against Cruz Azul in 2023. Miami controlled much of the contest but had to wait until the 81st minute to add a second. Messi turned provider this time, delivering the corner from which Casemiro rose to head the ball into the net. The victory gave Inter Miami their first Campeones Cup title and another trophy during Messi’s spell at the club. It also marked a winning start to new head coach Cristian “Kily” González’s tenure in a competitive final.