Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal As Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup

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Inter Miami lifted the 2026 Campeones Cup after defeating Cruz Azul 2-0 at Nu Stadium in Miami. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute, heading home a Luis Suarez cross to reach 100 goals for Inter Miami across all competitions. The milestone was particularly significant because his first goal for the club also came against Cruz Azul in 2023. Miami controlled much of the contest but had to wait until the 81st minute to add a second. Messi turned provider this time, delivering the corner from which Casemiro rose to head the ball into the net. The victory gave Inter Miami their first Campeones Cup title and another trophy during Messi’s spell at the club. It also marked a winning start to new head coach Cristian “Kily” González’s tenure in a competitive final.

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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final highlights
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final highlights-Superior Player of the Match trophy
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi holds the Superior Player of the Match trophy after Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final photos
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final highlights-Inter Miami co-owners David Beckham
Inter Miami co-owners David Beckham, left, and Jose Mas, right, celebrate with Lionel Messi (10) after Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final highlights-Inter Miami midfielder Casemiro
Inter Miami midfielder Casemiro, center, scores a goal during the second half of the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final highlights-Amaury García
Cruz Azul midfielder Amaury García, left, defends as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, shoots on the goal, which was not allowed due an an offside penalty during the second half of the Campeones Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final highlights-Alexander Shaw
Inter Miami midfielder Alexander Shaw runs with the ball during the second half of the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final highlights-Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks a corner kick during the second half of the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final highlights-
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) talks with an official during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final highlights-
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final highlights-Leo Messi
Inter Miami forward Leo Messi, left, runs with the ball as Cruz Azul midfielder Carlos Rodríguez defends during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final highlights-Matías Galarza
Inter Miami midfielder Matías Galarza, left gets a yellow card during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Campeones Cup final highlights-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) walks onto the field before the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

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