Who Has Replaced Injured Varun Chakaravarthy In India’s Asian Games Squad?

The replacement is 21-year-old leg-spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam, who has earned his maiden international call-up. Nigam has been part of the Delhi Capitals setup in the IPL and has made an impact as a lower-order batter as well as a leg-spinner. The right-hander has played 19 IPL matches and taken 13 wickets, while his batting strike rate in the competition is around 176.