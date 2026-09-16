India's Squads Announced For West Indies Series And Irani Cup; Asian Games And Japan Match Squad Also Revised

India announced squads for the white-ball home series against the West Indies and the Irani Cup
Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will captain the ODI and T20I teams, respectively, while Rishabh Pant leads the Rest of India
Varun Chakaravarthy is ruled out of the Asian Games due to injury, replaced by Vipraj Nigam
The BCCI Men's Selection Committee has had a busy day, announcing India's squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against the West Indies and the Rest of India (ROI) squad for the Irani Cup against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir, while also confirming changes to the squad for the Japan T20I and Asian Games.
Shubman Gill will lead the ODI side, with KL Rahul as his deputy, in a squad that blends experience and youth, featuring Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal alongside the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Gurnoor Brar. For the T20Is, Shreyas Iyer continues as captain with Tilak Varma as vice-captain, leading a squad built around firepower, including Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Ishan Kishan.
The series will get underway with the first ODI in Trivandrum on 27 September, followed by fixtures in Guwahati and New Chandigarh, before the action shifts to the T20I leg starting in Lucknow on 6 October, with further matches in Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
For the Irani Cup, Rishabh Pant will captain the Rest of India side, with Sarfaraz Khan as vice-captain, in a squad that includes Akash Deep, subject to fitness clearance.
Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the Japan T20I and Asian Games due to a side strain, with Vipraj Nigam named as his replacement. Nitish Kumar Reddy, originally part of the Asian Games squad, has been withdrawn and will instead join the ODI series against West In