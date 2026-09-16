BCCI President Mithun Manhas, Indian Team Meet Japanese Envoy Ono Keiichi Ahead Of Landmark T20I

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Indian men's cricket team members met Japanese Ambassador ONO Keiichi in New Delhi ahead of the historic Suzuki Cup against Japan on 22 September

image Prefer on Google
India Vs Japan BCCI President Mithun Manhas cricketers Japanese Envoy Ono Keiichi meeting
BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Indian team players met Japan's Ambassador ONO Keiichi in New Delhi. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Indian team players met Japan's Ambassador ONO Keiichi in New Delhi ahead of the landmark Suzuki Cup

  • The historic first-ever men's T20 International between India and Japan will take place on 22 September at Sano International Cricket Ground

  • The match marks the launch of 'Sport 75', a bilateral initiative agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaich

Ahead of a landmark cricketing occasion between India and Japan, diplomacy and sport came together in New Delhi as BCCI President Mithun Manhas and members of the Indian men's team met His Excellency ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, in a warm exchange that underlined the growing ties between the two nations.

The meeting comes just ahead of the historic Suzuki Cup, the first-ever men's T20 International between India and Japan, scheduled to be played on 22 September at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.

The fixture marks the launch of "Sport 75," a bilateral initiative born out of a summit agreement between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, designed to use sport as a bridge for people-to-people exchange ahead of the two countries formally marking 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Also Read: Japan Ready for India Challenge, Announce Squad For Historic T20I Clash

Related Content
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, centre, selection committee Chairman at the BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI
Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal in action against IRE-W. - X/BCCIWomen
India Have Never Lost A T20I Series Against West Indies At Home - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
India's captain Shreyas Iyer watches his shot during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura

During the meeting in Delhi, Ambassador Ono presented the Indian contingent with The Daruma, a traditional Japanese good-luck charm known for symbolising perseverance and the fulfilment of goals — a gesture that resonated deeply with the spirit of the upcoming contest.

The BCCI has been vocal about its role in growing the game beyond its traditional strongholds, with Secretary Devajit Saikia earlier stating that cricket's global expansion is a responsibility the Board takes seriously, especially as the reigning World Champions prepare to introduce the sport to a new audience in Japan and East Asia.

For the Japan Cricket Association, hosting India represents a landmark moment, with CEO Naoki Miyaji calling it a historic opportunity for the association's growth.

As bat meets ball on Japanese soil for the first time, this meeting in Delhi stands as a fitting prelude — a reminder that cricket, much like diplomacy, is ultimately about building lasting friendships.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories