BCCI President Mithun Manhas, Indian Team Meet Japanese Envoy Ono Keiichi Ahead Of Landmark T20I

BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Indian team players met Japan's Ambassador ONO Keiichi in New Delhi ahead of the landmark Suzuki Cup
The historic first-ever men's T20 International between India and Japan will take place on 22 September at Sano International Cricket Ground
The match marks the launch of 'Sport 75', a bilateral initiative agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaich
Ahead of a landmark cricketing occasion between India and Japan, diplomacy and sport came together in New Delhi as BCCI President Mithun Manhas and members of the Indian men's team met His Excellency ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, in a warm exchange that underlined the growing ties between the two nations.
The meeting comes just ahead of the historic Suzuki Cup, the first-ever men's T20 International between India and Japan, scheduled to be played on 22 September at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.
The fixture marks the launch of "Sport 75," a bilateral initiative born out of a summit agreement between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, designed to use sport as a bridge for people-to-people exchange ahead of the two countries formally marking 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2027.
During the meeting in Delhi, Ambassador Ono presented the Indian contingent with The Daruma, a traditional Japanese good-luck charm known for symbolising perseverance and the fulfilment of goals — a gesture that resonated deeply with the spirit of the upcoming contest.
The BCCI has been vocal about its role in growing the game beyond its traditional strongholds, with Secretary Devajit Saikia earlier stating that cricket's global expansion is a responsibility the Board takes seriously, especially as the reigning World Champions prepare to introduce the sport to a new audience in Japan and East Asia.
For the Japan Cricket Association, hosting India represents a landmark moment, with CEO Naoki Miyaji calling it a historic opportunity for the association's growth.
As bat meets ball on Japanese soil for the first time, this meeting in Delhi stands as a fitting prelude — a reminder that cricket, much like diplomacy, is ultimately about building lasting friendships.