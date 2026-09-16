Al Hussein Vs East Bengal, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27: Preview, When and Where To Watch

East Bengal launch their AFC Champions League Two Group D campaign against Jordanian outfit Al Hussein on Wednesday
The Red-and-Gold Brigade enter the continental group stage for the first time in 11 years following their ISL and Durand Cup triumphs
Antonio Habas' side qualified for the group stage after defeating Al Arabi 4-1 in extra time during the preliminary round
East Bengal begin their continental quest on Wednesday. The Indian Super League champions travel to Jordan to face Al Hussein in their AFC Champions League Two group opener. They enter the fixture carrying strong momentum after lifting their first domestic league trophy in 22 years alongside this season's Durand Cup.
The ISL title sent East Bengal into the preliminary stage of ACL 2, where it beat Al Arabi 4-1 after extra-time to seal a place in the group stage. Antonio Habas’ side are in Group D alongside Al Hussein, Al Shorta and Al Seeb, with the first test coming on the road in Jordan.
Al Hussein bring a proven record into the tie. The Jordanian club have won three straight domestic league titles and consecutive Super Cup trophies, underlining their consistency at home.
Their recent run in Asia also stands out. In the last edition of ACL 2, Al Hussein reached the quarterfinals before losing to Qatar’s Al Ahli.
The side also draw strength from the Jordan national team. Several Jordan internationals are in the squad, including club captain Mahmoud Al-Mardi. Jordan played in its maiden FIFA World Cup this year.
East Bengal are entering new ground in ACL 2. This is their first appearance in the group stages of the competition and their first run at this stage of Asia’s second-tier club tournament in 11 years, when it was called the AFC Cup.
East Bengal come into the tournament after winning the Durand Cup and beating arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final, a result that added to the lift from their league title.
Al Hussein, by contrast, have had a slow start to the season. They were thrashed 0-5 by Al Jazeera in their league opener and then drew 0-0 with Al Baqa’a, though home conditions could still help the Jordanian champions respond in the opener.
All You Need To Know About Al Hussein Vs East Bengal, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Match
When And Where Will The Al Hussein Vs East Bengal, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Match Take Place?
The ACL Two 2026-27 encounter between Al Hussein and East Bengal will take place at the Amman International Stadium, Amman, Jordan.
What Time Will The Al Hussein Vs East Bengal, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Match Begin?
The ACL Two 2026-27 encounter between Al Hussein and East Bengal will take place on Wednesday, September 16, at 09:30 P.M. IST
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Al Hussein Vs East Bengal, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Match?
The AFC Champions League Two match between Al Hussein and East Bengal will not be telecasted live on TV in India. There are no broadcasters in India for La Liga matches.
How can Fans Watch Al Hussein Vs East Bengal, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Online In India?
The AFC Champions League Two tie between Al Hussein and the East Bengal will be available for live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.