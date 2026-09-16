Nepal Squad For Asian Games To Be Led By Dipendra Singh Airee; Sandeep Lamichhane Included

The Cricket Association of Nepal announced a 15-member men's squad led by star batting all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee for the 2026 Asian Games
Nepal will open their campaign against Afghanistan on Friday, September 25, before taking on Japan in their second Group A encounter
The team requires at least four wins during the men's cricket competition, running from September 24 to October 3, to guarantee a podium finish
Star batting all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee will captain Nepal at the 2026 Asian Games. The Cricket Association of Nepal announced the 15-member men’s squad on X on Tuesday. The men’s cricket competition runs from September 24 to October 3.
Nepal open their campaign against Afghanistan on Friday, September 25, before facing Japan in their second Group A match on Saturday, September 26. The side need at least four wins to guarantee themselves a medal at the Asian Games 2026.
Nepal impressed with their performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 and will be favourites to qualify for the quarterfinal.
Group A Path
Nepal have little history with Afghanistan. They have played only one men’s T20I against Afghanistan and won that match by nine runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on March 20, 2014 at Chattogram.
Their record against Japan is also limited. Nepal hold a 1-0 head-to-head lead in men’s T20Is against Japan.
Tough knockout fixtures await Nepal. Securing first place in Group A pits them against Sri Lanka in Tuesday's third quarterfinal on September 29. Heading the pool also lines the side up against India for the second quarterfinal on Monday, September 28.
Squad Composition
The squad includes several established names. Former captain Rohit Paudel is part of the group, while ODI captain Sandeep Lamichhane also makes the cut.
Nepal have also picked Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami and Aasif Sheikh for the tournament squad.
Nepal’s 15-member squad for the Asian Games 2026 is: Dipendra Singh Airee (captain), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi and Sher Malla.