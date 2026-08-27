'Stay Alert, Stay Safe’: Nepal Cricketers Speak Out After Floods Leave Trail Of Destruction

“The news of floods and landslides in various parts of the country has made my heart very sad. Keeping in mind the large flood in the Bhote Koshi towards Rasuwa and the risks it may cause, I heartily request everyone in the vicinity of Trishuli, especially in the coastal areas, to be alert and safe. Let us all move forward united in this difficult time for the country. Let's be alert, let's be safe,” he wrote on Instagram.