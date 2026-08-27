'Stay Alert, Stay Safe’: Nepal Cricketers Speak Out After Floods Leave Trail Of Destruction

Dipendra Singh Airee urges residents near the Trishuli River to remain alert following devastating floods and landslides in Nepal
The Nepal cricketer expressed his sadness over the disaster and appealed for unity as the country deals with the crisis
The flash floods in Rasuwa caused widespread destruction, damaging roads, bridges and infrastructure while rescue operations continued
Nepal cricketer Dipendra Singh Airee has urged people living around the Trishuli River to remain alert and safe following devastating floods and landslides in different parts of the country.
Airee shared the message on Instagram, expressing his sadness over the disaster and highlighting concerns surrounding the major flooding in the Bhote Koshi area towards Rasuwa. He particularly appealed to people living near the Trishuli and in riverbank areas to stay vigilant.
“The news of floods and landslides in various parts of the country has made my heart very sad. Keeping in mind the large flood in the Bhote Koshi towards Rasuwa and the risks it may cause, I heartily request everyone in the vicinity of Trishuli, especially in the coastal areas, to be alert and safe. Let us all move forward united in this difficult time for the country. Let's be alert, let's be safe,” he wrote on Instagram.
Sandeep Lamichhane also used his Instagram story to urge people to exercise caution amid the worsening situation.
Flash Flood Leaves Widespread Destruction in Rasuwa
Airee's appeal came after a catastrophic flash flood struck Nepal's northern Rasuwa district near the Tibet border on Wednesday morning. The powerful surge swept through the Bhote Koshi river corridor, devastating settlements and damaging key infrastructure in the region. The disaster also affected areas downstream, raising concerns for communities along the Trishuli River.
The scale of the tragedy has been severe. Nepal authorities reported 157 deaths, while hundreds of people, including a large number of foreign tourists and pilgrims, remained missing as rescue and recovery operations continued. Rasuwa was among the worst-hit districts, with the difficult terrain and damaged infrastructure adding to the challenges faced by rescue teams.
At least 19 bridges and around 40 kilometres of roads were damaged in the disaster, severely disrupting transport and access to affected areas. Homes and other infrastructure were also swept away as the floodwaters surged through the region.
With the situation still unfolding and authorities assessing the full extent of the damage, warnings have been issued for people living along affected river corridors. It was against this backdrop that Airee urged residents around Trishuli, particularly those living close to the riverbanks, to remain alert and take precautions.