Free-Hits For No-Balls In Tests? India Coach Makes A Bold Proposal After Jadeja’s Struggles

India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule admits that repeated no-balls remain a concern and says the team is working to minimise them
Bahutule reveals India have worked with Ravindra Jadeja and Saransh Jain on their take-off points to prevent overstepping
The former India spinner suggests introducing free-hits in Test cricket could discourage bowlers from bowling no-balls
India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has admitted that the team’s growing no-ball problem is a concern and suggested an unusual solution, introducing the free-hit rule in Test cricket.
The issue came into focus during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, where India’s spinners repeatedly overstepped. By the end of Day 4, the spin attack had bowled 10 no-balls in the match, making it one of the highest such tallies by a spin unit in Test cricket in recent years.
Bahutule, however, said the Indian management had already been working with the bowlers to address the problem.
“It’s something which we have been working on. It’s definitely a concern at times. But when the bowler is putting in that effort and gets a wicket in situations where wickets aren’t coming, he has a tendency to push himself, but that isn’t an excuse," Bahutule said while speaking to the media.
“But a lot of work has been put in with (Ravindra) Jadeja, with Saransh (Jain), about where the take-off point is. But sometimes, the effort they put in for that particular delivery is a bit more and they tend to overstep," Bahutule added.
Jadeja and Saransh Under Focus as India Work on Overstepping
The problem has been particularly noticeable in India’s spin department. Saransh bowled four no-balls on Day 4 alone, while Jadeja also overstepped during the innings. Jadeja’s issue is not entirely new either, with reports showing that he has bowled 88 no-balls in Test cricket since 2021, the highest tally among spinners during that period.
Bahutule said the focus remains on identifying the correct take-off point and ensuring the bowlers minimise such errors.
“Obviously, the take-off point is talked about. They understand what’s happening and definitely a process will be put forward in terms of minimising," Bahutule added.
The former India spinner then floated a suggestion that could dramatically change the consequences of bowling a no-ball in Test cricket.
“I am no guardian of the rules, but if a free-hit comes, obviously, no-balls will definitely be reduced. No team would want to bowl those no-balls and give that extra ball and give those extra runs," Bahutule said.
Free-hits are currently a feature of limited-overs cricket, but not Tests. While Bahutule’s suggestion appeared to be partly tongue-in-cheek, it highlighted a genuine problem for India, especially at a time when the spin attack has otherwise played a major role in the team’s dominance in Sri Lanka.