IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Dinusha’s Century Goes In Vain As India Secure 178-Run First-Innings Lead

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India take a commanding 178-run lead after bowling Sri Lanka out for 284 on Day 3, with Sonal Dinusha’s maiden century and Jadeja’s 350th Test wicket highlighting a dramatic day

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match-Day 3 highlights-Ravindra Jadeja
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha on day three of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary of this article

  • India take a commanding 178-run lead after bowling Sri Lanka out for 284 on Day 3

  • Sonal Dinusha’s maiden Test century and Niroshan Dickwella’s 80 powered Sri Lanka’s fightback from 90/5

  • Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets, with Jadeja also completing his 350th Test wicket

Rains forced an early end to the third day’s play in the opening Test with India in the driver’s seat against Sri Lanka, having taken a huge lead of 178 runs in the first innings in Galle on Monday.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 in reply to India's 462 with Manav Suthar (4/76) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/57) causing maximum damage to the hosts. All-rounder Sonal Dinusha (100) and wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella (80) came up with resilient knocks.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 99 for five at lunch but Dinusha struck his maiden ton in his fourth Test and Dickwella came up with a strong response with the bat, with the two adding 146 runs for the sixth wicket.

But rains arrived shortly after Sri Lanka's innings folded in 79.4 overs on the third day, forcing the ground staff to cover the playing area entirely and the umpires to call an early stumps with about an hour's time left in the day’s play.

India were earlier bowled out for a huge first-innings score of 462, bolstered by a fine 167 from Devdutt Padikkal and half-centuries from KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51).

Related Content
Rain clouds loom over the sky as ground staff pull the covers over the field during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
India's Ravindra Jadeja appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Brief scores: India 462 lead Sri Lanka 284 in 79.4 overs (Sonal Dinusha 100, Niroshan Dickwella 80; Manav Suthar 4/76, Ravindra Jadeja 3/57) by 178 runs.

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