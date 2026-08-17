IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Dinusha’s Century Goes In Vain As India Secure 178-Run First-Innings Lead

India take a commanding 178-run lead after bowling Sri Lanka out for 284 on Day 3
Sonal Dinusha’s maiden Test century and Niroshan Dickwella’s 80 powered Sri Lanka’s fightback from 90/5
Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets, with Jadeja also completing his 350th Test wicket
Rains forced an early end to the third day’s play in the opening Test with India in the driver’s seat against Sri Lanka, having taken a huge lead of 178 runs in the first innings in Galle on Monday.
Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 in reply to India's 462 with Manav Suthar (4/76) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/57) causing maximum damage to the hosts. All-rounder Sonal Dinusha (100) and wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella (80) came up with resilient knocks.
Sri Lanka were reduced to 99 for five at lunch but Dinusha struck his maiden ton in his fourth Test and Dickwella came up with a strong response with the bat, with the two adding 146 runs for the sixth wicket.
But rains arrived shortly after Sri Lanka's innings folded in 79.4 overs on the third day, forcing the ground staff to cover the playing area entirely and the umpires to call an early stumps with about an hour's time left in the day’s play.
India were earlier bowled out for a huge first-innings score of 462, bolstered by a fine 167 from Devdutt Padikkal and half-centuries from KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51).
Brief scores: India 462 lead Sri Lanka 284 in 79.4 overs (Sonal Dinusha 100, Niroshan Dickwella 80; Manav Suthar 4/76, Ravindra Jadeja 3/57) by 178 runs.