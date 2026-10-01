Gandhi Jayanti Demonstration: The protest is organized at Jantar Mantar to oppose the Chief Election Commissioner's handling of electoral rolls and voting rights.
Police Denial: The Delhi Police have denied official permission for the demonstration, leading to heightened security measures.
Broader Opposition: The agitation aligns with student and activist groups demanding accountability and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
AAP leaders on Thursday appealed to people to reach Jantar Mantar in large numbers on October 2 to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation.
Opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Kumar over voter deletion and other issues under the ongoing process of SIR.
"It is important for you to come to Jantar Mantar on October 2 to demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Otherwise, the right to vote is being snatched away today; tomorrow all other rights will also be taken away," Manish Sisodia, former Delhi deputy Chief Minister, said in a video message.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that more than 13 crore names have been deleted across the country by the Election Commission of India (EC).
"This is not a small figure. The entire system has been centralised by the Election Commission and even the commissioners have questioned the process. Please reach Jantar Mantar to protect your right to vote," Singh said.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that BJP is trying to snatch our right to vote through Kumar.
"Democracy is under threat and I would like to appeal to reach Jantar Mantar tomorrow," she said.
Delhi Police on Thursday denied permission for the proposed protest on Gandhi Jayanti and beefed up security in and around New Delhi, with Central Armed Police Forces personnel deployed in anticipation of a gathering, officials said.