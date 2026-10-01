AAP Appeals To Public To Reach Jantar Mantar Protest On Gandhi Jayanti

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AAP calls for mass mobilization at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Gandhi Jayanti, intensifying political pressure following joint student-youth protests

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AAP leader Manish Sisodia
AAP leader Manish Sisodia | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Summary of this article

  • Gandhi Jayanti Demonstration: The protest is organized at Jantar Mantar to oppose the Chief Election Commissioner's handling of electoral rolls and voting rights.

  • Police Denial: The Delhi Police have denied official permission for the demonstration, leading to heightened security measures.

  • Broader Opposition: The agitation aligns with student and activist groups demanding accountability and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

AAP leaders on Thursday appealed to people to reach Jantar Mantar in large numbers on October 2 to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation.

Opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Kumar over voter deletion and other issues under the ongoing process of SIR.

"It is important for you to come to Jantar Mantar on October 2 to demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Otherwise, the right to vote is being snatched away today; tomorrow all other rights will also be taken away," Manish Sisodia, former Delhi deputy Chief Minister, said in a video message.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that more than 13 crore names have been deleted across the country by the Election Commission of India (EC).

"This is not a small figure. The entire system has been centralised by the Election Commission and even the commissioners have questioned the process. Please reach Jantar Mantar to protect your right to vote," Singh said.

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Students Federation of India (SFI) - Photo: PTI
CEC Gyanesh Kumar - X
‘How Can There Be Blanket Ban?’ Delhi HC Asks Police Over Protest Permission Refusal At Jantar Mantar - null
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka along with party supporters move towards the Parliament Street police station as they stage a protest, demanding action against self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault of a student protester's father, in New Delhi. The protest was organised after an interview went viral in which Bhardwaj claimed he assaulted Sanjay Kumar, father of CJP protester Nishu Azad, during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20th. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that BJP is trying to snatch our right to vote through Kumar.

"Democracy is under threat and I would like to appeal to reach Jantar Mantar tomorrow," she said.

Delhi Police on Thursday denied permission for the proposed protest on Gandhi Jayanti and beefed up security in and around New Delhi, with Central Armed Police Forces personnel deployed in anticipation of a gathering, officials said.

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