'Arrest Gyanesh Kumar': AISA Holds Citizens' Protest At Jantar Mantar

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Delhi Police detain student leaders and activists, including Yogendra Yadav and Dipankar Bhattacharya, as protests erupt over alleged electoral roll irregularities

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CEC Gyanesh Kumar
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Summary of this article

  • The All India Students' Association organized a demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

  • Delhi Police detained multiple activists and political figures, including Yogendra Yadav and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, citing a lack of prior permission for the rally.

  • The protest follows recent controversies surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and internal disputes within the Election Commission.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) on Friday held a citizens' protest and public meeting at Jantar Mantar here, demanding the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

The protest has been organised by the AISA Delhi unit following a recent report by The Indian Express, "confirming the total compromise of the Election Commission of India," organisers said.

AISA, backed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, raised the slogan "Arrest Gyanesh Kumar" during the demonstration and alleged that there were inconsistencies in the functioning of the poll panel, amidst heavy police deployment.

Several activists and public figures participated in the protest, including AISA President Neha, Yogendra Yadav, RJD MP Manoj Jha, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, Anjali Bhardwaj, and Nandita Narain.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka along with party supporters move towards the Parliament Street police station as they stage a protest, demanding action against self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault of a student protester's father, in New Delhi. The protest was organised after an interview went viral in which Bhardwaj claimed he assaulted Sanjay Kumar, father of CJP protester Nishu Azad, during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20th. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

The demonstration comes amid protests by opposition parties and other groups over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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