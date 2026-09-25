LDF Convenor Demands Vigilance Probe Against CM Satheesan Over Chartered Flight Travel

Demands vigilance inquiry against CM Satheesan
Targets sponsored chartered flight travel
Alleges corruption and legal violations
LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan on Friday demanded a Vigilance probe into Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan over his alleged sponsored chartered-flight travel.
Satheesan's recent travel by a chartered flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Karipur airport to visit Nilambur, where six people died in a flash flood, had triggered controversy following reports that the flight was sponsored by a private entity.
Speaking to reporters, Ramakrishnan alleged that corruption was behind the CM's use of the chartered flight.
“The reality is that Keralam is witnessing massive and unpardonable corruption and the government is abetting it,” he said.
Ramakrishnan said there was a legal framework governing ministers' acceptance of gifts and favours from others, but alleged that such rules were being disregarded.
“There is a legal system governing all these matters. That legal system is being discarded without any mercy,” he said.
He alleged that the CM was repeatedly violating his oath of office and demanded a Vigilance investigation.
“Under the existing Vigilance law, a Vigilance case can be registered against the CM. There have been complaints filed against him,” he said.
Satheesan declined to comment on the allegations.
Reporters approached Satheesan while he was attending an event in Idukki, but he said he would not comment on the matter.